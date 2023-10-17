Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
16 OCTOBER, 2023
Best Romantic Comedies of Hollywood
A timeless classic starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this film explores the complexities of friendship and love
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Image: IMDb
Julia Roberts and Richard Gere shine in this modern Cinderella story that celebrates love and transformation
Pretty Woman (1990)
Image: IMDb
This witty film combines humor and heartfelt moments, featuring a stellar cast including Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Image: IMDb
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant create movie magic in this story of love between a Hollywood star and a charming bookseller
Notting Hill (1999)
Image: IMDb
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds lead this hilarious tale of an unconventional engagement
The Proposal (2009)
Image: IMDb
A unique and non-linear love story starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel that explores the ups and downs of romance
500 Days of Summer (2009)
Image: IMDb
A wonderful romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, two people who are drawn together by destiny
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Image: IMDb
Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is a lightweight romantic comedy with a predictably amusing plot
How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003)
Image: IMDb
A wedding rom-com about Jane who is always a bridesmaid and never a bride, played by Katherine Heigl
27 Dresses (2008)
Image: IMDb
Starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher this movie is a touching, witty and romantic watch
No Strings Attached (2011)
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.