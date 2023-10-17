Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

16 OCTOBER, 2023

Best Romantic Comedies of Hollywood 

A timeless classic starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, this film explores the complexities of friendship and love

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere shine in this modern Cinderella story that celebrates love and transformation

Pretty Woman (1990)

This witty film combines humor and heartfelt moments, featuring a stellar cast including Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant create movie magic in this story of love between a Hollywood star and a charming bookseller

Notting Hill (1999)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds lead this hilarious tale of an unconventional engagement

The Proposal (2009)

A unique and non-linear love story starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel that explores the ups and downs of romance

500 Days of Summer (2009)

A wonderful romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, two people who are drawn together by destiny 

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is a lightweight romantic comedy with a predictably amusing plot

How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003)

A wedding rom-com about Jane who is always a bridesmaid and never a bride, played by Katherine Heigl

27 Dresses (2008)

Starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher this movie is a touching, witty and romantic watch 

No Strings Attached (2011)

