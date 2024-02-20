Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Best romantic movies of Deepika Padukone

A story where Om and Shanti’s tragic end leads to them being reincarnated and therefore the story evolves with time

“Om Shanti Om” (2007)

Image:  IMDb

A Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Manisha Lamba starrer revolves around Raj and his love stories

Image:  IMDb

“Bachna Ae Haseeno” ( 2008)

A love story of two eras, Love Aaj Kal has comedy, drama and romance with some soulful tracks 

Image:  IMDb

“Love Aaj Kal” (2009)

A mystery thriller intertwined with romance starring Deepika and Farhan Akhtar 

“Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Image:  IMDb

An edgy love story of a blind dancer and a blindfolded street fighter, starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika in pivotal roles

“Lafangey Parindey” (2010)

Image:  IMDb

This film is a cute love story of Aaliya and Abhay along with the challenges they face in their path of love 

“Break Ke Baad” (2010)

Image:  IMDb

A love triangle between Veronica, Meera and Gautam is a light-hearted film that turns intense in its second half

“Cocktail” (2012)

Image:  IMDb

An iconic film with evergreen songs along with the classic pair of Bunny-Naina is a perfect romantic film 

“Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” (2013)

Image:  IMDb

A modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’ Romeo and Juliet starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Pakdukone is an intense love saga

“Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” (2013)

Image:  IMDb

“Tamasha” (2015)

Image:  IMDb

Featuring the hit pair of Ranbir-Deepika, this film is even talked about today

