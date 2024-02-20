Heading 3
Best romantic movies of Deepika Padukone
A story where Om and Shanti’s tragic end leads to them being reincarnated and therefore the story evolves with time
“Om Shanti Om” (2007)
A Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Manisha Lamba starrer revolves around Raj and his love stories
“Bachna Ae Haseeno” ( 2008)
A love story of two eras, Love Aaj Kal has comedy, drama and romance with some soulful tracks
“Love Aaj Kal” (2009)
A mystery thriller intertwined with romance starring Deepika and Farhan Akhtar
“Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
An edgy love story of a blind dancer and a blindfolded street fighter, starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika in pivotal roles
“Lafangey Parindey” (2010)
This film is a cute love story of Aaliya and Abhay along with the challenges they face in their path of love
“Break Ke Baad” (2010)
A love triangle between Veronica, Meera and Gautam is a light-hearted film that turns intense in its second half
“Cocktail” (2012)
An iconic film with evergreen songs along with the classic pair of Bunny-Naina is a perfect romantic film
“Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” (2013)
A modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’ Romeo and Juliet starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Pakdukone is an intense love saga
“Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” (2013)
“Tamasha” (2015)
Featuring the hit pair of Ranbir-Deepika, this film is even talked about today
