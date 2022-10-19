Heading 3
Best saeguks released in recent years
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: KBS
Starring Park Eun Bin and Rowoon, it presents the love story of a female King and her tutor.
The King’s Affection
Image: MBC
The Red Sleeve
It follows the love story between a strong willed court maid and a King.
Image: MBC
Starring Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo, it is a fictional tale aiming to overturn social norms.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
Image: tvN
It is the story of a Crown Prince who has amnesia and a kind commoner from the land.
100 Days My Prince
Image: tvN
The tale follows a modern man who ends up in the body of the Queen.
Mr. Queen
Image: SBS
The story of a female painter and a blind royal astrologer stars Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop.
Lovers of the Red Sky
Image: tvN
Secret Royal Inspector & Joy
Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon are a funny bunch as a divorced woman and a royal inspector.
Image: KBS
A man disguised in the body of a woman enters a place for females and meets a gisaeng-in-training.
The Tale of Nokdu
Image: tvN
It is the story of an American soldier who returns to his homeland of Korea.
Mr. Sunshine
Image: Netflix
The Crown Prince hunts for the real cause of an epidemic unleashing in the kingdom.
Kingdom
