Best saeguks released in recent years

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: KBS

Starring Park Eun Bin and Rowoon, it presents the love story of a female King and her tutor.

The King’s Affection

Image: MBC

The Red Sleeve

It follows the love story between a strong willed court maid and a King.

Image: MBC

Starring Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo, it is a fictional tale aiming to overturn social norms.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Image: tvN

It is the story of a Crown Prince who has amnesia and a kind commoner from the land.

100 Days My Prince

Image: tvN

The tale follows a modern man who ends up in the body of the Queen.

Mr. Queen

Image: SBS

The story of a female painter and a blind royal astrologer stars Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop.

Lovers of the Red Sky

Image: tvN

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon are a funny bunch as a divorced woman and a royal inspector.

Image: KBS

A man disguised in the body of a woman enters a place for females and meets a gisaeng-in-training.

The Tale of Nokdu

Image: tvN

It is the story of an American soldier who returns to his homeland of Korea.

Mr. Sunshine

Image: Netflix

The Crown Prince hunts for the real cause of an epidemic unleashing in the kingdom.

Kingdom

