Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 02, 2024

Best Saif Ali Khan Movies To Watch


This is a Sooraj Barjatya directorial family drama. Saif played the role of Vinod, alongside Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, and Tabu in key roles

 Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Image: IMDb 

An evergreen film revolving around the concept of friendships; Saif played the role of Sameer. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles 

Image: IMDb 

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

A musical comedy-drama; starring Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan alongside Saif. The film is loved even today!

Image: IMDb 

 Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

A thoroughly entertaining romantic film, revolving around the lives of Karan And Rhea played by Saif and Rani Mukherjee 

 Hum Tum (2004)

Image: IMDb 

A Rom-Com with an unforgettable music album; starring Saif alongside Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi 

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Image: IMDb 

An Action Crime Drama, this was the first installment of the blockbuster franchise; starring Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, And Anil Kapoor 

Race (2008)

Image: IMDb 

An Imtiaz Ali Directorial starring Saif Ali Khan and  Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles 

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Image: IMDb 

A romantic Comedy drama, revolving around the lives of Gautam, Veronica, and Meera portrayed by Saif, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty 

 Cocktail (2012)

Image: IMDb 

An Action Adventure horror comedy; a story of 3 friends who find themselves stranded on a remote island that is infested with zombies 

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Image: IMDb 

A Romantic Comedy directed by Raj and DK, starring Ileana D’Cruz, Kalki Koechlin, Govinda, Ranvir Shorey and Saif Ali Khan 

 Happy Ending (2014)

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here