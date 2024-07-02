Heading 3
Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 02, 2024
Best Saif Ali Khan Movies To Watch
This is a Sooraj Barjatya directorial family drama. Saif played the role of Vinod, alongside Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, and Tabu in key roles
Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)
Image: IMDb
An evergreen film revolving around the concept of friendships; Saif played the role of Sameer. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles
Image: IMDb
Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
A musical comedy-drama; starring Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan alongside Saif. The film is loved even today!
Image: IMDb
Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)
A thoroughly entertaining romantic film, revolving around the lives of Karan And Rhea played by Saif and Rani Mukherjee
Hum Tum (2004)
Image: IMDb
A Rom-Com with an unforgettable music album; starring Saif alongside Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi
Salaam Namaste (2005)
Image: IMDb
An Action Crime Drama, this was the first installment of the blockbuster franchise; starring Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, And Anil Kapoor
Race (2008)
Image: IMDb
An Imtiaz Ali Directorial starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles
Love Aaj Kal (2009)
Image: IMDb
A romantic Comedy drama, revolving around the lives of Gautam, Veronica, and Meera portrayed by Saif, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty
Cocktail (2012)
Image: IMDb
An Action Adventure horror comedy; a story of 3 friends who find themselves stranded on a remote island that is infested with zombies
Go Goa Gone (2013)
Image: IMDb
A Romantic Comedy directed by Raj and DK, starring Ileana D’Cruz, Kalki Koechlin, Govinda, Ranvir Shorey and Saif Ali Khan
Happy Ending (2014)
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.