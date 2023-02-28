Heading 3
Best scary K-dramas
Vedangi Joshi
feb 28, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Filled with iconic scenes and multiple jumpscares, the drama tells the story of a group of high schoolers who try to escape a zombie apocalypse
Image Credit: Netflix
Hellbound
The story is about unnamed supernatural beings known as executors of hell, who when the time comes ascend to earth and create havoc
Image Credit: tvN
The Cursed
A reporter covers a violent case involving Forest, the biggest IT company in South Korea whose chairman depends on shamanism, with many shocking truths revealed during the investigation
Image Credit: OCN
The Guest
The story is of a detective, a psychic and a catholic priest who comes together to fight against a supernatural force that is causing trouble
Image Credit: SBS
The Master’s Sun
After experiencing a near-death accident Tae Gong Shil is able to see and hear ghosts until she meets Joo Joong Won an arrogant CEO who hires her
Image Credit: Netflix
Kingdom
It's a dark historical fantasy drama based on a webtoon named The Kingdom of the Gods starring Ju Ji Hoon, Jun JI Hyun, Ryu Seung Ryeong, Bae Doona, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Hye Jun and more
Image Credit: tvN
Bring It On, Ghost
The story of an exorcist who has a special ability and works with his roommate as a partner in fighting ghosts as they come across wandering spirits
Image Credit: OCN
Strangers From Hell
A man who is in his 20s moves out of his small town to get a job in Seoul where he finds a cheap hostel whose residents are weird and suspicious
Image Credit: OCN
Priest
One of the best spooky shows, it follows a young catholic priest who is a member of a group called 643 Regia starring Yeon Woo Jin, Jeong Yu Mi and Park Yong Woo
