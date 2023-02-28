Heading 3

Best scary K-dramas

Vedangi Joshi

feb 28, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

Filled with iconic scenes and multiple jumpscares, the drama tells the story of a group of high schoolers who try to escape a zombie apocalypse 

 Image Credit: Netflix

Hellbound 

The story is about unnamed supernatural beings known as executors of hell, who when the time comes ascend to earth and create havoc

Image Credit: tvN

The Cursed

A reporter covers a violent case involving Forest, the biggest IT company in South Korea whose chairman depends on shamanism, with many shocking truths revealed during the investigation

Image Credit: OCN

The Guest 

The story is of a detective, a psychic and a catholic priest who comes together to fight against a supernatural force that is causing trouble

Image Credit: SBS

The Master’s Sun

After experiencing a near-death accident Tae Gong Shil is able to see and hear ghosts until she meets Joo Joong Won an arrogant CEO who hires her 

Image Credit: Netflix

Kingdom 

It's a dark historical fantasy drama based on a webtoon named The Kingdom of the Gods starring Ju Ji Hoon, Jun JI Hyun, Ryu Seung Ryeong, Bae Doona, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Hye Jun and more

Image Credit: tvN 

 Bring It On, Ghost 

The story of an exorcist who has a special ability and works with his roommate as a partner in fighting ghosts as they come across wandering spirits

Image Credit: OCN

Strangers From Hell

A man who is in his 20s moves out of his small town to get a job in Seoul where he finds a cheap hostel whose residents are weird and suspicious 

Image Credit: OCN

Priest

One of the best spooky shows, it follows a young catholic priest who is a member of a group called 643 Regia starring Yeon Woo Jin, Jeong Yu Mi and Park Yong Woo

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here