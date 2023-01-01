Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 19, 2023

Entertainment

Best school K-dramas of 2023 so far

A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is inexplicably sent back in time, inhabiting a high school student's body, where she meets someone eerily similar to her deceased boyfriend

Image credits- Netflix

A Time Called You

A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class

Image credits- tvN

Crash Course In Romance

Instead of gearing up for college, Seongjin High seniors undergo military training to combat otherworldly monsters

Image credits- TVING

Duty After School

Moving is a superhero action drama where teens with hidden powers unite with parents hiding a dark secret to battle powerful forces across generations and eras

Moving

Image credits-  Disney+

Bullied in school and determined to seek revenge for it, a young woman becomes a teacher and takes in her tormentor's daughter to enact her plan

The Glory

Image credits-  Netflix

Oasis

Image credits- KBS2

Oasis is a gripping tale that follows the lives of three young people, as they navigate the challenges of protecting their dreams and friendship, and experiencing their first love in 1980s-1990s

Following Go Yoo's kidney donation to his best friend Joon-hee, their friendship transforms into a rivalry as they vie for academic excellence and the affection of So-yeon

Image credits- TVING

All That We Loved

Mask Girl, based on a popular webtoon, follows Kim Mo Mi, an ordinary woman who hides her face behind a mask while working as an internet broadcasting jockey. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she's caught up in a major incident

Image credits- Netflix

Mask Girl

The story revolves around Lee Da Yeol, an aspiring archer, and Jo Tae Hyun, a highly popular student who conceals his emotions due to past emotional wounds.

A Shoulder to Cry On

Image credits-TVING

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse is a mystery romance centered around an unconventional boarding house and its three student lodgers

Image credits- SBS TV

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

