Best school K-dramas of 2023 so far
A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is inexplicably sent back in time, inhabiting a high school student's body, where she meets someone eerily similar to her deceased boyfriend
Image credits- Netflix
A Time Called You
A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class
Image credits- tvN
Crash Course In Romance
Instead of gearing up for college, Seongjin High seniors undergo military training to combat otherworldly monsters
Image credits- TVING
Duty After School
Moving is a superhero action drama where teens with hidden powers unite with parents hiding a dark secret to battle powerful forces across generations and eras
Moving
Image credits- Disney+
Bullied in school and determined to seek revenge for it, a young woman becomes a teacher and takes in her tormentor's daughter to enact her plan
The Glory
Image credits- Netflix
Oasis
Image credits- KBS2
Oasis is a gripping tale that follows the lives of three young people, as they navigate the challenges of protecting their dreams and friendship, and experiencing their first love in 1980s-1990s
Following Go Yoo's kidney donation to his best friend Joon-hee, their friendship transforms into a rivalry as they vie for academic excellence and the affection of So-yeon
Image credits- TVING
All That We Loved
Mask Girl, based on a popular webtoon, follows Kim Mo Mi, an ordinary woman who hides her face behind a mask while working as an internet broadcasting jockey. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she's caught up in a major incident
Image credits- Netflix
Mask Girl
The story revolves around Lee Da Yeol, an aspiring archer, and Jo Tae Hyun, a highly popular student who conceals his emotions due to past emotional wounds.
A Shoulder to Cry On
Image credits-TVING
Click Here
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse is a mystery romance centered around an unconventional boarding house and its three student lodgers
Image credits- SBS TV
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse