Heading 3
Best Sci-fi K-dramas to watch
Vedangi Joshi
feb 1, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Netflix
The Silent Sea
During a dangerous 24-hour mission on the moon, astronauts try to regain the sample from an old abandoned research centre
The story is of an elite warrior who travels back to the past to stop a genius engineer from doing an experiment that will be dangerous in future
Sisyphus: The Myth
Image Credit: JTBC
How well do you know BTS
Recently released fantasy K-dramas
Image Credit: SBS
The story follows a detective who finds a medium of time travel and meets a woman with a secret and the key to the time travel space
Alice
Image Credit: Netflix
A young woman who is desperate to know the mysterious reason behind her boyfriend's sudden disappearance joins a UFO-watching club
Glitch
Image Credit: KBS2
The story is about a brain scientist who makes a robot which just looks like her son after he slips into a coma
Are You Human?
Image Credit: Disney+
Grid
A mysterious being who helps humans in their time of need disappears in thin air making the agents at the general affairs office investigation scurry to find the truth
A lovely combination of sci-fi and romance is this K-drama starring Yoon Hyun Min and Ko Sung Hee
My Holo Love
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: OCN
Rugal
A police officer comes across biotechnology that empowers him with superhuman abilities and uses them to uncover the truth behind his wife’s murder
Image Credit: SBS
The story is of a makeup artist who falls in love with a human-like robot starring Yeo Jin Goo, Bang Min Ah, Hong Jong Hyun, Hong Seo Young and Choi Sung Won
My Absolute Boyfriend
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.