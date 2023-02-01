Heading 3

Best Sci-fi K-dramas to watch

Image Credit: Netflix 

The Silent Sea 

During a dangerous 24-hour mission on the moon, astronauts try to regain the sample from an old abandoned research centre

The story is of an elite warrior who travels back to the past to stop a genius engineer from doing an experiment that will be dangerous in future

Sisyphus: The Myth 

 Image Credit: JTBC 

Image Credit: SBS 

The story follows a detective who finds a medium of time travel and meets a woman with a secret and the key to the time travel space

Alice 

Image Credit: Netflix

A young woman who is desperate to know the mysterious reason behind her boyfriend's sudden disappearance joins a UFO-watching club

Glitch

Image Credit: KBS2

The story is about a brain scientist who makes a robot which just looks like her son after he slips into a coma

Are You Human?

 Image Credit: Disney+ 

Grid

A mysterious being who helps humans in their time of need disappears in thin air making the agents at the general affairs office investigation scurry to find the truth 

A lovely combination of sci-fi and romance is this K-drama starring Yoon Hyun Min and Ko Sung Hee   

My Holo Love

 Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: OCN 

Rugal

A police officer comes across biotechnology that empowers him with superhuman abilities and uses them to uncover the truth behind his wife’s murder

Image Credit: SBS

The story is of a makeup artist who falls in love with a human-like robot starring Yeo Jin Goo, Bang Min Ah, Hong Jong Hyun, Hong Seo Young and Choi Sung Won         

My Absolute Boyfriend 

