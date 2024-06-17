Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JUNE 17, 2024

Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch


A visually stunning sequel to the 1982 classic, exploring themes of identity, memory, and humanity through a dystopian future

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Image: IMDb 

A groundbreaking film that blends cyberpunk aesthetics with philosophical questions about reality and human perception

 The Matrix (1999)

Image: IMDb 

Christopher Nolan's epic space adventure that delves into love, sacrifice, and the boundaries of human exploration

Image: IMDb 

 Interstellar (2014)

The movie that launched a legendary saga, featuring timeless characters, a classic hero's journey, and groundbreaking special effects

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

Image: IMDb 

A mind-bending thriller that explores the nature of dreams, reality, and the subconscious through a team of dream thieves

Inception (2010)

Image: IMDb 

A sci-fi action classic where a relentless cyborg assassin travels back in time to change the course of the future

 The Terminator (1984)

Image: IMDb 

Stanley Kubrick's visionary masterpiece that tackles themes of human evolution, artificial intelligence, and extraterrestrial life

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Image: IMDb 

A heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a stranded alien, showcasing the power of empathy and connection

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Image: IMDb 

A thought-provoking film about artificial intelligence, where a young programmer is invited to administer a Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot

Ex Machina (2014)

Image: IMDb 

 Dune (2021)

Image: IMDb 

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic novel, features stunning visuals and a compelling story of political intrigue and survival on a desert planet

