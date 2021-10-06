oct 6, 2021
Best on-screen pairs
of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are unquestionably one of Bollywood's most popular couples.Their chemistry is incomparable to any other on-screen couple
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are, without a doubt, one of the most loved on-screen couples. They last appeared in the film Tamasha
Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta always light up the screen with their smiles. They have featured in movies like Salaam Namaste, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, etc
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were a dynamic duo on-screen. They appeared in films such as Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and others
Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan are the finest looking actors in Bollywood. Their chemistry and intensity lit the screen on fire
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are one of the on-screen couples who created magic on screen. Their notable films together are Ram Lakhan, Beta and Tezaab
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's pair rose to fame with the 2007 film Jab We Met. They were last seen in Udta Punjab
Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a full package in terms of attractiveness and performance. They have starred in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Guzaarish
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's combination was one that everyone admired and cherished. The film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun catapulted the pair to new heights
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been in a number of films together. Their chemistry never ceases to amaze and is adored by everybody
