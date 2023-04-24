Heading 3

Saumya

January 21, 2024

Entertainment

Best Selling K-pop albums of 2023

SEVENTEEN's EP FML, released on April 24, 2023, achieved record-breaking sales, selling 3.99 million copies on its first day and over 6 million copies in total, making it the first K-pop album to reach this milestone

Image Credits- PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s EP SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, released on October 23, 2023, set a new record with 5.20 million pre-orders, making it the most pre-ordered release in South Korean history

Image Credits- PLEDIS Entertainment

Stray Kids' album 5-STAR, released on June 2, 2023, sold 4,617,499 copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling album in South Korea, surpassing the record set by FML

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

NCT Dream's album ISTJ, released on July 17, 2023, achieved over 3.65 million copies in its first week, making it the third highest-selling album in its debut week in South Korea

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Stray Kids' eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, released on November 10, 2023, achieved immediate success, selling 1,885,065 copies on the release date and topping charts in various countries

Image Credits-JYP Entertainment

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow X Together's EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, released on January 27, 2023, garnered massive pre-orders, surpassing 2.16 million copies by January 25, marking a new career high for the group

BTS’ Jungkook's debut studio album, GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, achieved global success, entering charts in 25 countries and topping the charts in South Korea. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, selling over 2.4 million copies worldwide

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow X Together's fifth studio album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL released on October 13, 2023, topped charts in South Korea and Japan, selling over 2.4 million copies in its debut week

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's V, with his debut solo album LAYOVER, achieved record-breaking sales of over 1.67 million copies on its opening day, marking the highest first-day sales by any solo K-pop artist in Hanteo Chart history

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

ZEROBASEONE's second EP, Melting Point, achieved a remarkable record by selling 1.458 million copies on its first day, making the group the first K-pop act to achieve over 1 million first-day sales for two consecutive releases since their debut with Youth in the Shade

Image Credits- WakeOne

