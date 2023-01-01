Best selling K-pop groups of 2023 so far
They come in first with approximately 10.1 million sales. Their 10th Mini Album FML recorded around 5,453,734 in sales
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
They come in second with approximately 6.3 million sales. Their album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) has around 5,242,486 in sales
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids
They come in third with approximately 4.7 million sales. Their album Candy - Winter Special Mini Album (SMC) has about 214,530 in sales
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Dream
They come in fourth with approximately 4.2 million sales. Their album OMG recorded roughly 1,148,843 in sales
Image: NewJeans official Instagram
NewJeans
TXT comes in fifth with approximately 3.7 million sales, and their album 이름의 장: TEMPTATION has around 2,782,136 sales
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa comes in sixth with approximately 2.2 million in sales. Their album MY WORLD - The 3rd Mini Album has approximately 2,018,429 in sales
aespa
They come in seventh with approximately 2.1 million in sales, with their album READY TO BE mentioned, but specific sales figures are not provided
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
ZEROBASEONE comes in eighth with approximately 1.9 million in sales
Image: ZEROBASEONE’s official Instagram
ZEROBASEONE
They come in 9th with approximately 1.9 million in sales, and their album THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO has roughly 93,512 in sales
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE
In 2023, they made history by selling over 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart in a single calendar year, a record-breaking feat that surpasses all other K-pop groups
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s record