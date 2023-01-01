Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 21 2023

Entertainment

Best selling K-pop groups of 2023 so far

They come in first with approximately 10.1 million sales. Their 10th Mini Album FML recorded around 5,453,734 in sales

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

They come in second with approximately 6.3 million sales. Their album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) has around 5,242,486 in sales

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Stray Kids

They come in third with approximately 4.7 million sales. Their album Candy - Winter Special Mini Album (SMC) has about 214,530 in sales

Image: SM Entertainment 

NCT Dream

They come in fourth with approximately 4.2 million sales. Their album OMG recorded roughly 1,148,843 in sales

Image: NewJeans official Instagram

NewJeans

TXT comes in fifth with approximately 3.7 million sales, and their album 이름의 장: TEMPTATION has around 2,782,136 sales

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa comes in sixth with approximately 2.2 million in sales. Their album MY WORLD - The 3rd Mini Album has approximately 2,018,429 in sales

aespa

They come in seventh with approximately 2.1 million in sales, with their album READY TO BE mentioned, but specific sales figures are not provided

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE

ZEROBASEONE comes in eighth with approximately 1.9 million in sales

Image:  ZEROBASEONE’s official Instagram

ZEROBASEONE

They come in 9th with approximately 1.9 million in sales, and their album THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO has roughly 93,512 in sales

Image: YG Entertainment

TREASURE

In 2023, they made history by selling over 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart in a single calendar year, a record-breaking feat that surpasses all other K-pop groups

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s record

