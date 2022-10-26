Heading 3

Best Set-up Relationship K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: MBC

Wanting the best for their families, Uee and Lee Seo Jin get into a contracted marriage.

Marriage Contract

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

A socially awkward man (Lee Min Ki) and a homeless woman (Jung So Min) get into a contract living situation.

Image: IHQ INC, SK Telecom

Not realising that their fates are more intertwined than what they thought, Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min’s characters decide to begin a contract relationship.

1% of Something

Image: KBS2

A famous actor (Rain) and an aspiring writer (Song Hye Kyo) get into a fake marriage to make his crush jealous.

Full House

Image: Naver

A reporter (Sooyoung) and an A-list K-pop star (Choi Tae Joon) get married for a TV show.

So I Married the Anti-fan

Image: MBC

Also known by the name Goong, it is set in the modern day return of monarchy and the marriage between a Crown Prince and a commoner, decided by their grandfathers.

Princess Hours

Image:KBS2

Prime Minister and I

A contract marriage between a young Prime Minister and a keen journalist ends in love.

A South Korean Crown Prince (Lee Seung Gi) and a North Korean officer (Ha Ji Won) end up engaged.

The King 2 Hearts

Image: MBC

Image: tvN

A woman (Park Min Young) runs a business where she marries people in return for money.

Love in Contract

Image: tvN

A Crown Prince in disguise (D.O.) has amnesia and ends up marrying a commoner Yeon Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun) to save her life.

100 Days My Prince

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here