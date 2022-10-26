Heading 3
Best Set-up Relationship K-dramas
Wanting the best for their families, Uee and Lee Seo Jin get into a contracted marriage.
Marriage Contract
Because This Is My First Life
A socially awkward man (Lee Min Ki) and a homeless woman (Jung So Min) get into a contract living situation.
Not realising that their fates are more intertwined than what they thought, Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min’s characters decide to begin a contract relationship.
1% of Something
A famous actor (Rain) and an aspiring writer (Song Hye Kyo) get into a fake marriage to make his crush jealous.
Full House
A reporter (Sooyoung) and an A-list K-pop star (Choi Tae Joon) get married for a TV show.
So I Married the Anti-fan
Also known by the name Goong, it is set in the modern day return of monarchy and the marriage between a Crown Prince and a commoner, decided by their grandfathers.
Princess Hours
Prime Minister and I
A contract marriage between a young Prime Minister and a keen journalist ends in love.
A South Korean Crown Prince (Lee Seung Gi) and a North Korean officer (Ha Ji Won) end up engaged.
The King 2 Hearts
A woman (Park Min Young) runs a business where she marries people in return for money.
Love in Contract
A Crown Prince in disguise (D.O.) has amnesia and ends up marrying a commoner Yeon Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun) to save her life.
100 Days My Prince
