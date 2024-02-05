Heading 3
February 05, 2024
Best Shankar Mahadevan Songs
Shankar Mahadevan's breakout hit Breathless, became a chart-topper and won Best Non-Film Album at the 1998 Screen Awards
Breathless- Album
Image source- shankar.mahadevan
The soulful track from the movie- Kal Ho Naa Ho composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, beautifully captures life's uncertainties
Image: Imdb
Kal Ho Naa Ho- Kal Ho Naa Ho
Shankar Mahadevan's performance of the Sanskrit hymn, released in 2016, narrates the moment when Ravana attempted to carry Lord Shiva, leading to the creation of the powerful Shiva Tandav Stotram
Image source- shankar.mahadevan
Shiv Tandav Stotram- Album
A Sufi rock ballad from the 2006 film "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," featuring vocals by Shafqat Amanat Ali, showcasing Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's musical diversity
Mitwa- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Image source- imdb
Diljit Dosanjh's performance in this romantic track with lyrics by Gulzar, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy portrays a beautiful love story
Ishq Di Bajiyaan- Soorma
Image source- imdb
This title track was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marked a significant moment in Bollywood music, and listed among the Top 40 Soundtracks of All Time by BBC Asian Network
Dil Chahta Hai- Dil Chahta Hai
Image source- imdb
An energetic family dance song, Shankar Mahadevan with other singers, shot in one take to capture the joy of a family celebration
Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do
Image source- imdb
Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe- Dil Chahta Hai
Image source- imdb
The song from "Dil Chahta Hai," bringing together Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and KK, portraying the carefree spirit of youth and friendship
A beautifully written and sung song with religious themes, where Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, and Shreya Ghoshal came together to deliver a harmonious appeal to God
Noor-e-Khuda- My Name is Khan
Image source- imdb
Dilbaro- Raazi
Image source- imdb
The emotional song from "Raazi," penned by Gulzar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, captures the emotional moment of a daughter leaving her father's home
