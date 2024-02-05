Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

Best Shankar Mahadevan Songs

Shankar Mahadevan's breakout hit Breathless, became a chart-topper and won Best Non-Film Album at the 1998 Screen Awards

Breathless- Album

Image source- shankar.mahadevan

The soulful track from the movie- Kal Ho Naa Ho composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, beautifully captures life's uncertainties 

Image: Imdb

Kal Ho Naa Ho- Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shankar Mahadevan's performance of the Sanskrit hymn, released in 2016, narrates the moment when Ravana attempted to carry Lord Shiva, leading to the creation of the powerful Shiva Tandav Stotram

Image source- shankar.mahadevan

Shiv Tandav Stotram- Album

A Sufi rock ballad from the 2006 film "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," featuring vocals by Shafqat Amanat Ali, showcasing Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's musical diversity

Mitwa- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Image source- imdb

Diljit Dosanjh's performance in this romantic track with lyrics by Gulzar, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy portrays a beautiful love story

Ishq Di Bajiyaan- Soorma

Image source- imdb

This title track was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marked a significant moment in Bollywood music, and listed among the Top 40 Soundtracks of All Time by BBC Asian Network

Dil Chahta Hai- Dil Chahta Hai

Image source- imdb

An energetic family dance song, Shankar Mahadevan with other singers, shot in one take to capture the joy of a family celebration

Gallan Goodiyaan- Dil Dhadakne Do

Image source- imdb

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe- Dil Chahta Hai

Image source- imdb

The song from "Dil Chahta Hai," bringing together Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and KK, portraying the carefree spirit of youth and friendship

A beautifully written and sung song with religious themes, where Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, and Shreya Ghoshal came together to deliver a harmonious appeal to God

Noor-e-Khuda- My Name is Khan

Image source- imdb

Dilbaro- Raazi

Image source- imdb

The emotional song from "Raazi," penned by Gulzar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, captures the emotional moment of a daughter leaving her father's home 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here