Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

 October 23, 2023

Entertainment

Best Short K-dramas

Seo A-ri rises to social media fame overnight, yet peril lurks in the dazzling realm of influencers, where glamor conceals deadly consequences

Image credits- Netflix

Celebrity

A budding crime fiction writer's life takes a dark turn as unsettling events unfold in his newfound residence—a bustling apartment building filled with mysterious neighbors

Image credits- OCN

Hell Is Other People

A lonely woman with face blindness discovers an ideal companion when she befriends a humanlike hologram crafted in the image of its brilliant creator

Image credits- Netflix

My Holo Love

In a world where infectious diseases have become the norm this apocalyptic thriller unfolds, gripping with the terrifying reality of a new and constant threat

Image: KBS

Happiness

An optimistic medical student, pushed by his father's insistence, marries a nurse. As their lives entwine, destiny leads them into the dramatic events of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising

Image credits- KBS2

Youth Of May

A man with Asperger's and his uncle, trauma cleaners, uncover and share the stories of the departed as they clear out their belongings

Image credits- Netflix

Move To Heaven

A young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to explore her boyfriend's sudden disappearance, stumbling upon a wild conspiracy

Image credits- Netflix

Glitch

A teenager delves into a risky business to cover his tuition fees. Things take a dark turn when his peers become curious about his secret endeavors

Extracurricular

Image credits- Netflix

A young private tasked with capturing army deserters uncovers the harsh reality faced by enlistees during their compulsory calls to duty

Image credits- Netflix

D.P.

In an abandoned theme park, a magician works wonders, making troubles disappear for a disillusioned teenager enduring harsh realities

The Sound of Magic

Image credits- Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here