Best Short K-dramas
Seo A-ri rises to social media fame overnight, yet peril lurks in the dazzling realm of influencers, where glamor conceals deadly consequences
Image credits- Netflix
Celebrity
A budding crime fiction writer's life takes a dark turn as unsettling events unfold in his newfound residence—a bustling apartment building filled with mysterious neighbors
Image credits- OCN
Hell Is Other People
A lonely woman with face blindness discovers an ideal companion when she befriends a humanlike hologram crafted in the image of its brilliant creator
Image credits- Netflix
My Holo Love
In a world where infectious diseases have become the norm this apocalyptic thriller unfolds, gripping with the terrifying reality of a new and constant threat
Image: KBS
Happiness
An optimistic medical student, pushed by his father's insistence, marries a nurse. As their lives entwine, destiny leads them into the dramatic events of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising
Image credits- KBS2
Youth Of May
A man with Asperger's and his uncle, trauma cleaners, uncover and share the stories of the departed as they clear out their belongings
Image credits- Netflix
Move To Heaven
A young woman teams up with a UFO enthusiast to explore her boyfriend's sudden disappearance, stumbling upon a wild conspiracy
Image credits- Netflix
Glitch
A teenager delves into a risky business to cover his tuition fees. Things take a dark turn when his peers become curious about his secret endeavors
Extracurricular
Image credits- Netflix
A young private tasked with capturing army deserters uncovers the harsh reality faced by enlistees during their compulsory calls to duty
Image credits- Netflix
D.P.
Click Here
In an abandoned theme park, a magician works wonders, making troubles disappear for a disillusioned teenager enduring harsh realities
The Sound of Magic
Image credits- Netflix