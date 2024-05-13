Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

may 13, 2024

Best Shraddha Kapoor Movies to watch


An iconic love story of Aarohi Keshav Shirke and Rahul Jaykar; starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles 

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Image: IMDb

An action, crime and drama film, revolving around the romance of Guru and Aisha until a villain enters their life and destroys everything 

Image: IMDb

Ek Villain (2014)

A Vishal Bharadwaj directorial; Shraddha plays the role of Arshia, also starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon 

Image: IMDb

Haider (2014)

An Action romance thriller starring Shraddha alongside Tiger Shroff and Sudheer Babu Posani in pivotal roles 

Baaghi (2016)

Image: IMDb

A romantic flick featuring Aditya and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry as they portray the characters of Adi and Tara 

OK Jaanu (2017)

Image: IMDb

A gritty biography, where Shraddha plays Haseena Parker as the film revolves around Mumbai underworld 

Haseena (2017)

Image: IMDb

A blockbuster horror comedy that will surely scare you while leaving you in splits 

Stree (2018)

Image: IMDb

A courtroom drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma alongside Shraddha 

Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)

Image: IMDb

A film that will make you nostalgic and make you want to return back to your college days, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polyshetty alongside Shraddha 

Chhichhore (2019)

Image: IMDb

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Image: IMDb

A romantic film that also features family drama, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as main leads 

