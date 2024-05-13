Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
may 13, 2024
Best Shraddha Kapoor Movies to watch
An iconic love story of Aarohi Keshav Shirke and Rahul Jaykar; starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Image: IMDb
An action, crime and drama film, revolving around the romance of Guru and Aisha until a villain enters their life and destroys everything
Image: IMDb
Ek Villain (2014)
A Vishal Bharadwaj directorial; Shraddha plays the role of Arshia, also starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon
Image: IMDb
Haider (2014)
An Action romance thriller starring Shraddha alongside Tiger Shroff and Sudheer Babu Posani in pivotal roles
Baaghi (2016)
Image: IMDb
A romantic flick featuring Aditya and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry as they portray the characters of Adi and Tara
OK Jaanu (2017)
Image: IMDb
A gritty biography, where Shraddha plays Haseena Parker as the film revolves around Mumbai underworld
Haseena (2017)
Image: IMDb
A blockbuster horror comedy that will surely scare you while leaving you in splits
Stree (2018)
Image: IMDb
A courtroom drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma alongside Shraddha
Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)
Image: IMDb
A film that will make you nostalgic and make you want to return back to your college days, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polyshetty alongside Shraddha
Chhichhore (2019)
Image: IMDb
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)
Image: IMDb
A romantic film that also features family drama, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as main leads
