Best slow-burn romance in K-dramas
Moumita Chakraborty
Something in the Rain starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae is a realistic drama which shows the love between an older woman and her boyfriend and how they navigate work and family.
Image Credits- JTBC
Something in the Rain
Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki presented an endearing and mature relationship between roommates who slowly turn into lovers.
Image Credits- tvN
Because This is My First Life
One Spring Night is a more mature romance. Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In add flavour to this slow-burn drama.
One Spring Night
Image Credits- MBC
This K-drama couple still makes rounds on social media for their special and one-of-a-kind relationship between two outcasts portrayed in the series.
Image Credits- JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, and Han Ji Eun and tells the story of three friends navigating their work and love life.
Be Melodramatic
Image Credits- JTBC
Do You Like Brahms has everything from music to love and life. The Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae starrer follows the life of music majors as they slowly discover their passion and love.
Do You Like Brahms?
Image Credits- SBS
The latest romance drama The /midnight Romance in Hagown with Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon follows the life of academic instructors as they come closer and romance bubbles.
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Image Credits- tvN
Based on a webtoon, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s beautiful love story follows the couple from meeting to relationship and more and how their emotions come into play.
Yumi’s Cells
Image Credits- tvN
Romance in K-dramas is most often exciting and adorable with dialogues and scenes which make the heart skip a beat. But these slow-burn love stories develop the relationships in a realistic fashion.
Slow-burn romances in K-dramas
Image Credits- tvN
Mr Sunsine, Our Beloved Summer, When the Weather is Fine, Secret Affair and many more such K-dramas can be explored if one enjoys watching slow-burn romances.
More slow-burn romances
Image Credits- SBS