june 02, 2024

Entertainment

Best slow-burn romance in K-dramas 

Moumita Chakraborty

Something in the Rain starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae is a realistic drama which shows the love between an older woman and her boyfriend and how they navigate work and family. 

Image Credits- JTBC

Something in the Rain 

Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki presented an endearing and mature relationship between roommates who slowly turn into lovers. 

Image Credits- tvN

Because This is My First Life

One Spring Night is a more mature romance. Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In add flavour to this slow-burn drama. 

One Spring Night

Image Credits- MBC

This K-drama couple still makes rounds on social media for their special and one-of-a-kind relationship between two outcasts portrayed in the series. 

Image Credits- JTBC

My Liberation Notes 

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, and Han Ji Eun and tells the story of three friends navigating their work and love life. 

Be Melodramatic

Image Credits- JTBC

Do You Like Brahms has everything from music to love and life. The Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae starrer follows the life of music majors as they slowly discover their passion and love. 

Do You Like Brahms? 

Image Credits- SBS

The latest romance drama The /midnight Romance in Hagown with Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon follows the life of academic instructors as they come closer and romance bubbles. 

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon 

Image Credits- tvN

Based on a webtoon, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s beautiful love story follows the couple from meeting to relationship and more and how their emotions come into play. 

Yumi’s Cells 

Image Credits- tvN

Romance in K-dramas is most often exciting and adorable with dialogues and scenes which make the heart skip a beat. But these slow-burn love stories develop the relationships in a realistic fashion. 

Slow-burn romances in K-dramas 

Image Credits- tvN

Mr Sunsine, Our Beloved Summer, When the Weather is Fine, Secret Affair and many more such K-dramas can be explored if one enjoys watching slow-burn romances. 

More slow-burn romances 

Image Credits- SBS

