SUGA, a BTS member, is a skilled rapper and producer. He's credited for many hit songs in the group's discography, earning him the nickname "The Hand of Midas."
SUGA Of BTS
SUGA is known for his introspective and thought-provoking lyrics and his unique rapping style, which is characterized by its sharp delivery and wordplay.
SUGA’s Lyric Style
He has also produced many of BTS's songs, and his contributions to their discography have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards
SUGA's Works With BTS
Outside of his work with BTS, SUGA has released solo music and collaborated with other artists. Here are some of the best solo tracks by Suga that you must listen to
SUGA's Solo Journey
SUGA is a big fan of basketball and his stage name is derived from it. He often uses basketball as a metaphor to express his thoughts on life's challenges and difficulties
Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life
SUGA was responsible for creating the intro songs for the HYYH series, and he delivered another exceptional track with the help of J-Hope and RM
Intro: Never Mind (HYYH Pt.2)
SUGA released his first mixtape, 'Agust D', which features raw and introspective tracks where he discusses his mental struggles, offering a deeper insight into his life
Agust D (Album)
Music has been a significant source of comfort and escape for Yoongi since childhood, particularly playing the piano. Despite initial obstacles in his career, music has remained a constant presence in his life
First Love (WINGS)
SUGA is known for using metaphors and symbolism in his music, and in one of his songs, he compares a complicated relationship to a seesaw
Trivia: Seesaw (Love Yourself: Answer)
Despite achieving incredible success, Suga admits to feeling constant worry and fear of losing everything as a member of BTS. He feels the weight of constant surveillance and scrutiny in his life, as expressed in a powerful track
Interlude: Shadow (Map of The Soul: 7)
SUGA’s mixtape exhibits his evolution as both a rapper and an individual, evident through his authentic lyrics. Despite lingering fear of loss, he has learned to prioritize happiness and live freely
D-2 (Album)
SUGA became the fifth member of the group to debut solo with his album D-DAY and a title track named Haegeum before embarking on a solo tour
Official debut with D-DAY
