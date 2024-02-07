Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
February 07, 2024
Best Sonakshi Sinha Movies
A thief pretends to be a cop to save the small-town locals, a little girl who insists on being his daughter and his lady love
Rowdy Rathore
Image: IMDB
The brave and honest police officer faces challenges from family, politicians and gangsters like Chedi Singh
Image: IMDB
Dabangg
The space scientist comes to Paglapur to communicate with aliens and comes up with an idea to improve the situation of the villagers
Image: IMDB
Joker
The guest stays inside the house to save himself from a revengeful man who can’t kill him unless he is outside
Son of Sardaar
Image: IMDB
The Military officer on his vacation set on a mission to track a terrorist and break the chain of sleeper cells
Holiday
Image: IMDB
A gangster comes to Mumbai to rule and falls for an aspiring actress and finds that his disciple has also fallen for the same which leads them to be against each other
Once upon a time in Mumbaai Dobara
Image: IMDB
A gangster starts working for a drug baron to take revenge and falls in love with his niece
R…Rajkumar
Image: IMDB
Akira
Image: IMDB
A self-reliant college girl’s life takes an unexpected turn when she gets involved in a crime involving four corrupt officers
The crazy life of a journalist takes a turn when she comes across an unexpected news
Noor
Image: IMDB
Kalank
Image: IMDB
In the search for love, the life of 6 individuals gets complicated and divided between the two worlds of Husnabad
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.