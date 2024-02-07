Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 07, 2024

Best Sonakshi Sinha Movies

A thief pretends to be a cop to save the small-town locals, a little girl who insists on being his daughter and his lady love

Rowdy Rathore

Image: IMDB

The brave and honest police officer faces challenges from family, politicians and gangsters like Chedi Singh

Image: IMDB

Dabangg

The space scientist comes to Paglapur to communicate with aliens and comes up with an idea to improve the situation of the villagers

Image: IMDB

Joker

The guest stays inside the house to save himself from a revengeful man who can’t kill him unless he is outside

Son of Sardaar

Image: IMDB

The Military officer on his vacation set on a mission to track a terrorist and break the chain of sleeper cells

Holiday

Image: IMDB

A gangster comes to Mumbai to rule and falls for an aspiring actress and finds that his disciple has also fallen for the same which leads them to be against each other

Once upon a time in Mumbaai Dobara

Image: IMDB

A gangster starts working for a drug baron to take revenge and falls in love with his niece

R…Rajkumar

Image: IMDB

Akira

Image: IMDB

A self-reliant college girl’s life takes an unexpected turn when she gets involved in a crime involving four corrupt officers

The crazy life of a journalist takes a turn when she comes across an unexpected news

Noor

Image: IMDB

Kalank

Image: IMDB

In the search for love, the life of 6 individuals gets complicated and divided between the two worlds of Husnabad

