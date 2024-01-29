Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
Best songs from 90's era ft. Bollywood
A soulful melody capturing the essence of love, enriched by Kumar Sanu's emotive vocals
Tum Mile (Tum Mile, 1999)
Images: IMDb
A romantic classic, this title track encapsulates the magic of love with its enchanting music and heartfelt lyrics
Images: IMDb
Dil To Pagal Hai (Dil To Pagal Hai, 1997)
Iconic for its timeless romance, this song beautifully expresses the feeling of seeing a girl and falling in love
Images: IMDb
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga (1942 A Love Story, 1994)
It is a heart-wrenching ballad depicting the pain of separation, enriched by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's soul-stirring vocals
Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani, 1996)
Images: IMDb
A peppy and rhythmic track that defined the cool vibes of the '90s, bringing a fresh sound to Bollywood music
Humma Humma (Bombay, 1995)
Images: IMDb
A poignant love song portraying the intensity of emotions, featuring Kumar Sanu's powerful rendition
Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai (Saajan, 1991)
Images: IMDb
An evergreen romantic anthem that perfectly captures the essence of first love
Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995)
Images: IMDb
A catchy and upbeat track featuring the charismatic pairing of Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty
Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994)
Images: IMDb
The title track of a Bollywood blockbuster, this song became an anthem for the emotions of friendship and love
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998)
Images: IMDb
Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995)
Images: IMDb
A lively and youthful track that resonates with the spirit of young love, featuring the energetic vocals of Udit Narayan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.