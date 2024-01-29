Heading 3

Best songs from 90's era ft. Bollywood

 A soulful melody capturing the essence of love, enriched by Kumar Sanu's emotive vocals

Tum Mile (Tum Mile, 1999)

A romantic classic, this title track encapsulates the magic of love with its enchanting music and heartfelt lyrics

Dil To Pagal Hai (Dil To Pagal Hai, 1997) 

Iconic for its timeless romance, this song beautifully expresses the feeling of seeing a girl and falling in love

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga (1942 A Love Story, 1994)

 It is a heart-wrenching ballad depicting the pain of separation, enriched by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's soul-stirring vocals

Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani, 1996)

A peppy and rhythmic track that defined the cool vibes of the '90s, bringing a fresh sound to Bollywood music

Humma Humma (Bombay, 1995) 

A poignant love song portraying the intensity of emotions, featuring Kumar Sanu's powerful rendition

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai (Saajan, 1991) 

An evergreen romantic anthem that perfectly captures the essence of first love

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995) 

A catchy and upbeat track featuring the charismatic pairing of Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

 Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994) 

The title track of a Bollywood blockbuster, this song became an anthem for the emotions of friendship and love

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998) 

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995) 

A lively and youthful track that resonates with the spirit of young love, featuring the energetic vocals of Udit Narayan

