Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

Best songs of EXO

A timeless hit, it seamlessly combines R&B and funk, showcasing EXO's smooth vocals and charismatic performances, solidifying its status as a fan-favorite and a classic in K-pop history

Growl

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

An infectious anthem with a catchy chorus and dynamic beats, exemplifying EXO's ability to create irresistible hooks and deliver high-energy performances

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

Call Me Baby

A powerful blend of dark electronic beats and intense vocals, an edgy track that explores themes of obsession and desire, establishing EXO's prowess in delivering impactful concepts

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

Monster

Smooth and sultry, an R&B-infused ballad that showcases EXO's mature and sophisticated side, with its seductive sound and captivating visuals

Love Shot

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

A genre-defying track that seamlessly transitions between hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, highlighting EXO's versatility and ability to push musical boundaries

Tempo

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

With its tropical vibes and catchy chorus, a summer anthem that features a unique fusion of reggae and electronic elements, showcasing EXO's ability to experiment with diverse sounds

Ko Ko Bop

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

A dynamic and intense track, it features powerful vocals and intricate harmonies, solidifying EXO's reputation for delivering emotionally charged performances

Overdose

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

An electro-pop delight with a groovy beat and whimsical vibes, demonstrating EXO’s knack for creating infectious and feel-good tunes

Lucky One

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

A playful and upbeat track with a hip-hop flair, combining addictive beats and clever lyrics that showcase EXO's charisma and penchant for delivering memorable hooks

Lotto

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

The Eve

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

With its sultry sound and intricate choreography, a fan-favorite that exhibits EXO’s skill in delivering both captivating visuals and powerful performances

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here