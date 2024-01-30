Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
January 30, 2024
Best songs of EXO
A timeless hit, it seamlessly combines R&B and funk, showcasing EXO's smooth vocals and charismatic performances, solidifying its status as a fan-favorite and a classic in K-pop history
Growl
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
An infectious anthem with a catchy chorus and dynamic beats, exemplifying EXO's ability to create irresistible hooks and deliver high-energy performances
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
Call Me Baby
A powerful blend of dark electronic beats and intense vocals, an edgy track that explores themes of obsession and desire, establishing EXO's prowess in delivering impactful concepts
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
Monster
Smooth and sultry, an R&B-infused ballad that showcases EXO's mature and sophisticated side, with its seductive sound and captivating visuals
Love Shot
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
A genre-defying track that seamlessly transitions between hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, highlighting EXO's versatility and ability to push musical boundaries
Tempo
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
With its tropical vibes and catchy chorus, a summer anthem that features a unique fusion of reggae and electronic elements, showcasing EXO's ability to experiment with diverse sounds
Ko Ko Bop
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
A dynamic and intense track, it features powerful vocals and intricate harmonies, solidifying EXO's reputation for delivering emotionally charged performances
Overdose
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
An electro-pop delight with a groovy beat and whimsical vibes, demonstrating EXO’s knack for creating infectious and feel-good tunes
Lucky One
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
A playful and upbeat track with a hip-hop flair, combining addictive beats and clever lyrics that showcase EXO's charisma and penchant for delivering memorable hooks
Lotto
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
The Eve
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
With its sultry sound and intricate choreography, a fan-favorite that exhibits EXO’s skill in delivering both captivating visuals and powerful performances
