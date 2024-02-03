Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

february 3, 2024

Best songs of Nora Fatehi 

   Nora's dance in this song became immensely popular and contributed to its success

 Dilbar  - Satyameva Jayate (2018)

image: IMDB 

   Nora's captivating dance moves in this item number added to the song's popularity

image: IMDB 

O Saki Saki  - Batla House (2019)

   Nora's energetic dance in this peppy track received widespread acclaim

image: IMDB 

 Kamariya  - Stree (2018)

   A high-energy dance number featuring Nora and Varun Dhawan

Garmi  - Street Dancer 3D (2020)

image: IMDB 

   Nora showcased her acting skills in this emotional music video alongside Vicky Kaushal

 Pachtaoge  - Jaani Ve (2019)

image: IMDB 

   Nora's dance added glamour to this recreated version of the classic song

 Ek Toh Kum Zindagani  - Marjaavaan (2019)

image: IMDB 

   Nora Fatehi's Arabic rendition of  Dilbar  showcased her versatility

Dilbar Arabic Version  - Satyameva Jayate (2018)

image: IMDB 

   Nora grooved to this Punjabi track, displaying her dance prowess

Garmi  - Navey Akhtar (2021)

image: IMDB 

   An international collaboration where Nora showcased her dance skills

 Pepeta  - Nora Fatehi ft. Ray Vanny (2019)

image: IMDB 

Naach Meri Rani  - Guru Randhawa ft. Nora Fatehi (2020)

image: IMDB 

    Nora danced alongside Guru Randhawa in this upbeat track

