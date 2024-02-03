Heading 3
Best songs of Nora Fatehi
Nora's dance in this song became immensely popular and contributed to its success
Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate (2018)
Nora's captivating dance moves in this item number added to the song's popularity
O Saki Saki - Batla House (2019)
Nora's energetic dance in this peppy track received widespread acclaim
Kamariya - Stree (2018)
A high-energy dance number featuring Nora and Varun Dhawan
Garmi - Street Dancer 3D (2020)
Nora showcased her acting skills in this emotional music video alongside Vicky Kaushal
Pachtaoge - Jaani Ve (2019)
Nora's dance added glamour to this recreated version of the classic song
Ek Toh Kum Zindagani - Marjaavaan (2019)
Nora Fatehi's Arabic rendition of Dilbar showcased her versatility
Dilbar Arabic Version - Satyameva Jayate (2018)
Nora grooved to this Punjabi track, displaying her dance prowess
Garmi - Navey Akhtar (2021)
An international collaboration where Nora showcased her dance skills
Pepeta - Nora Fatehi ft. Ray Vanny (2019)
Naach Meri Rani - Guru Randhawa ft. Nora Fatehi (2020)
Nora danced alongside Guru Randhawa in this upbeat track
