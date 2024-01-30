Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

Best songs of Shakira 

The iconic anthem celebrating the undeniable rhythm of hips that became a global sensation

Hips Don't Lie (featuring Wyclef Jean) 

Image: Shakira IG

Shakira's international breakthrough, blending pop and Andean influences, capturing the spirit of freedom and adventure

Image: Shakira IG

Whenever, Wherever 

The official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a high-energy anthem promoting unity and celebration

Image: Shakira IG

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) 

A heartfelt ballad expressing love beyond appearances, showcasing Shakira's versatility as a singer-songwriter

Underneath Your Clothes

Image: Shakira IG

A passionate and emotive duet exploring the pain of love, adorned with Latin rhythms

La Tortura (featuring Alejandro Sanz)

Image: Shakira IG

A dance-pop hit showcasing Shakira's sultry vocals and a mix of electronic and Middle Eastern-inspired beats

She Wolf

Image: Shakira IG

An energetic track blending rock and tango elements, highlighting Shakira's ability to fuse diverse musical styles

Objection (Tango)

Image: Shakira IG

An infectious dance track with a reggaeton flavor, celebrating the carefree spirit of being 'crazy' in love

 Loca (featuring El Cata)

Image: Shakira IG

A collaboration with Rihanna, featuring a blend of rock and reggae influences, exploring the theme of love and memory

Can't Remember to Forget You (featuring Rihanna)

Image: Shakira IG

Chantaje (featuring Maluma)

Image: Shakira IG

A seductive reggaeton hit featuring Maluma, showcasing Shakira's ability to stay current with Latin music trends

