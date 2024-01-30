Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
Best songs of Shakira
The iconic anthem celebrating the undeniable rhythm of hips that became a global sensation
Hips Don't Lie (featuring Wyclef Jean)
Image: Shakira IG
Shakira's international breakthrough, blending pop and Andean influences, capturing the spirit of freedom and adventure
Image: Shakira IG
Whenever, Wherever
The official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a high-energy anthem promoting unity and celebration
Image: Shakira IG
Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)
A heartfelt ballad expressing love beyond appearances, showcasing Shakira's versatility as a singer-songwriter
Underneath Your Clothes
Image: Shakira IG
A passionate and emotive duet exploring the pain of love, adorned with Latin rhythms
La Tortura (featuring Alejandro Sanz)
Image: Shakira IG
A dance-pop hit showcasing Shakira's sultry vocals and a mix of electronic and Middle Eastern-inspired beats
She Wolf
Image: Shakira IG
An energetic track blending rock and tango elements, highlighting Shakira's ability to fuse diverse musical styles
Objection (Tango)
Image: Shakira IG
An infectious dance track with a reggaeton flavor, celebrating the carefree spirit of being 'crazy' in love
Loca (featuring El Cata)
Image: Shakira IG
A collaboration with Rihanna, featuring a blend of rock and reggae influences, exploring the theme of love and memory
Can't Remember to Forget You (featuring Rihanna)
Image: Shakira IG
Chantaje (featuring Maluma)
Image: Shakira IG
A seductive reggaeton hit featuring Maluma, showcasing Shakira's ability to stay current with Latin music trends
