DEC 07, 2022
Rakshit Shetty delivered a cinematic masterpiece in the form of 777 Charlie which shared the story of a bond between a man and his dog
777 Charlie
Praana talks about a woman who decides to live an antisocial life in an old and lonely mansion, and what follows makes for a gripping watch
Praana
Venkatesh Maha's directorial revolves around four unconventional love stories set in a town near Kancherapalem
C/o Kancharapalem
Peranbu is the tale of a single father who tries to raise his daughter diagnosed with cerebral palsy
Peranbu
One of Suriya's most touching performances Soorarai Pottru talks about a young boy's dream to make the common man fly
Soorarai Pottru
Randhawa talks about Robert, who embarks on a journey to a distant village called Odeyana Samudra to find his true identity
Randhawa
It should not come as a surprise that K.G.F: Chapter 1 which was a game-changer for Yash is a must-watch
K.G.F. : Chapter 1
Kaithi is seen as an ex-convict, Dilli who wishes to meet his daughter but gets stuck in the middle of a drug raid
Kaithi
Nani is seen as a former cricketer, who goes by the name of Arjun, who decides to revive his career in his late 30s
Jersey
Asuran revolves around the struggles of an underprivileged father to save his teenage son after he kills an upper-caste wealthy landlord
Asuran
