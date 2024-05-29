Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment 

may 29, 2024

Best Space-Based Movies

A team of astronauts travels through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet for humanity

 Interstellar (2014)

Image: Imdb

A voyage to Jupiter with the sentient computer HAL 9000, following the discovery of a mysterious monolith

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Image: Imdb

An astronaut is stranded on Mars and must use his ingenuity to survive until rescue

 The Martian (2015)

Image: Imdb

Two astronauts work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space

Gravity (2013)

Image: Imdb

A young farm boy joins the rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Image: Imdb

The true story of the Apollo 13 mission and the struggle to return safely to Earth

Apollo 13 (1995)

Image: Imdb

A space crew encounters a deadly extraterrestrial lifeform on their ship

Alien (1979)

Image: Imdb

A paraplegic marine is sent to the moon Pandora on a unique mission but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization

 Avatar (2009)

Image: Imdb

In the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind

 Wall-E (2008)

Image: Imdb

A group of intergalactic criminals must work together to stop a fanatical warrior from taking control of the universe

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here