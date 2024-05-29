Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
may 29, 2024
Best Space-Based Movies
A team of astronauts travels through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet for humanity
Interstellar (2014)
Image: Imdb
A voyage to Jupiter with the sentient computer HAL 9000, following the discovery of a mysterious monolith
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Image: Imdb
An astronaut is stranded on Mars and must use his ingenuity to survive until rescue
The Martian (2015)
Image: Imdb
Two astronauts work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space
Gravity (2013)
Image: Imdb
A young farm boy joins the rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Image: Imdb
The true story of the Apollo 13 mission and the struggle to return safely to Earth
Apollo 13 (1995)
Image: Imdb
A space crew encounters a deadly extraterrestrial lifeform on their ship
Alien (1979)
Image: Imdb
A paraplegic marine is sent to the moon Pandora on a unique mission but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization
Avatar (2009)
Image: Imdb
In the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind
Wall-E (2008)
Image: Imdb
A group of intergalactic criminals must work together to stop a fanatical warrior from taking control of the universe
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Image: Imdb
