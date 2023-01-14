Heading 3
Best spy K-dramas
To watch on weekend
Image Credit: KBS2
Healer
Healer starred Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, and Yoo Ji Tae in the lead roles
It is one of the best spy K-dramas starring Namkoong Min, Park Ha Sun, and Kim Ji Eun
The Veil
Image Credit: MBC
Image Credit: SBS
In this one you’ll enjoy thriller and romance in same amount, starring Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung Rok
Vagabond
Image Credit: JTBC
It centres around an undercover bodyguard who is secret agent and has to complete secret national tasks
Man to Man
Image Credit: SBS
With Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young as leads, this drama is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name
City hunter
Image Credit: KBS2
Iris
Two best friends who were working with a top-secret organisation fall for same woman in this one
A rich girl and her bodyguard’s romantic story turns dangerous in this YoonA and Ji Chang Wook starrer
The K2
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: KBS2
In this, Secret Royal Inspectors help the King by travelling to the kingdom undercover and listening to the conversations between common people
Royal Secret agent
Image Credit: OCN
Local hero
An ex-secret agent wants a normal life and buys a bar as an excuse to hide from his past life
