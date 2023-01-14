Heading 3

Best spy K-dramas
 To watch on weekend

jan 14, 2023

Image Credit: KBS2

Healer

Healer starred Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, and Yoo Ji Tae in the lead roles

It is one of the best spy K-dramas starring Namkoong Min, Park Ha Sun, and Kim Ji Eun

The Veil

Image Credit: MBC

Image Credit: SBS

In this one you’ll enjoy thriller and romance in same amount, starring Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung Rok 

Vagabond

Image Credit: JTBC

It centres around an undercover bodyguard who is secret agent and has to complete secret national tasks

Man to Man 

Image Credit: SBS

With Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young as leads, this drama is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name

City hunter

Image Credit: KBS2

Iris 

Two best friends who were working with a top-secret organisation fall for same woman in this one 

A rich girl and her bodyguard’s romantic story turns dangerous in this YoonA and Ji Chang Wook starrer

The K2

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: KBS2

In this, Secret Royal Inspectors help the King by travelling to the kingdom undercover and listening to the conversations between common people

Royal Secret agent 

Image Credit: OCN

Local hero

An ex-secret agent wants a normal life and buys a bar as an excuse to hide from his past life 

