Sanjukta Choudhury

 entertainment

JUly 05, 2024

Best Studio Ghibli Movies on Netflix


Follow Chihiro's journey in a magical world to rescue her parents who transformed into pigs

Spirited Away (2001)

Experience the enchanting story of two sisters and their magical friend, Totoro, in rural Japan

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Join Ashitaka's quest as he gets caught in a struggle between industrialization and nature spirits

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Follow the adventure of Sophie, cursed into old age, and the enigmatic wizard Howl in a magical war-torn land

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Witness the charming tale of Kiki, a young witch who starts her own delivery service in a new city

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Embark on an aerial adventure with Sheeta and Pazu as they seek the legendary floating city, Laputa

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Explore a post-apocalyptic world where Princess Nausicaä strives to bring peace between humans and nature

 Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Follow the life and dreams of Jiro Horikoshi, the engineer behind Japan's wartime fighter planes

The Wind Rises (2013)

Delight in the heartwarming story of a young boy and his friendship with a goldfish princess, Ponyo

Ponyo (2008)

Experience the beautifully animated tale of a mysterious princess discovered inside a bamboo stalk

 The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

