AUGUST 30, 2021
Best style moments of Nithya Menen
Nithya Menen’s high waisted torn jeans with white peplum top featuring dramatic sleeves is a classic twist to trendy silhouettes
Her laid-back look in a comfy cotton off-white button-down top featuring laser-cut floral details on the puff sleeves teamed with olive green roomy pants is an all-season must-have number
She looked blissful in the bright yellow ethnic number. The asymmetric ruffled hemline spruced up the fun element of her stunning attire
Nithya Menen’s monochrome photo in a front knotted polka dot shirt and pleated skirt gave us retro vibes and we love her chic hairstyle here
Wearing a blush pink ethnic suit by Rehana Basheer, Nithya looked every bit beautiful in her elegant look
She amped up her fashion spirit colouring her curly hair purple and donning a pantsuit number featuring caramel brown pants and blazer teamed with sequin embroidered green blouse
At the closing ceremony of the IFFI event in Goa, Nithya donned a bright green and orange vibrant ethnic look by designer duo Divya and Lipsa
Her custom made red pantsuit from Nauman Piyarji gave us boss lady vibes
Nithya Menen loves easy breezy dresses and we love how cute the star looks twirling in her flower print midi dress teamed with a denim jacket here
