Best summer K-pop songs
BTS’ Butter is a smooth song which showcases the ease with which the group manages to maintain their cool and chill aura and vibe.
Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS
Credit: KQ Entertainment
Wave by ATEEZ
Hyolyn impresses with her sultry vocals, tropical beats, and mesmerizing music in the summer bop See Sea.
See Sea by Hyolyn
Credit: bridʒ
Crazy, Sexy, Cool has irresistible beats, smooth vocals, and a magnetic charm that's simply wonderful and is perfect for the summers.
Crazy, Sexy, Cool by ASTRO
Credit: Fantagio
Touch My Body is a summer anthem. It has sizzling beats and seductive vocals which makes it hard to not groove to the music.
Touch My Body by SISTAR
Credits: Starship Entertainment
Alcohol Free is a bubbly concoction of catchy melodies and vibrant rhythms. It has an intoxicating charm which keeps listeners coming back for more.
Alcohol Free by TWICE
Credits: JYP Entertainment
Love Scenario became a hit and every K-pop song enjoyed singing along. It is a simple breakup song which went viral because of its catchy tune and easy lyrics.
LOVE SCENARIO by iKON
Credit: YG Entertainment
Our Summer is a nostalgic piece which has TXT’s warm melodies, vivid lyrics, and youthful energy. It captures the carefreeness of youth.
Our Summer by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
The View has Stray Kids’ iconic dynamic beats and powerful vocals. The song has introspective lyrics and offers a fresh perspective on life.
The View by Stray Kids
Credits: JYP Entertainment
Really Really was WINNER’s claim to fame. The earworm was stuck in everyone’s head when it came out.
Really Really by WINNER
Credit: YG Entertainment