 Moupriya Banerjee

may 1, 2024

Entertainment

Best summer K-pop songs 

BTS’ Butter is a smooth song which showcases the ease with which the group manages to maintain their cool and chill aura and vibe. 

Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS

ATEEZ’s Wave has a tropical vibe and the music video is shot near the beach adding to that feeling. It has captivating rhythms and an infectious energy. 

Credit: KQ Entertainment 

Wave by ATEEZ

Hyolyn impresses with her sultry vocals, tropical beats, and mesmerizing music in the summer bop See Sea. 

See Sea by Hyolyn 

Credit: bridʒ

Crazy, Sexy, Cool has irresistible beats, smooth vocals, and a magnetic charm that's simply wonderful and is perfect for the summers. 

Crazy, Sexy, Cool by ASTRO 

Credit: Fantagio

Touch My Body is a summer anthem. It has sizzling beats and seductive vocals which makes it hard to not groove to the music. 

Touch My Body by SISTAR

Credits: Starship Entertainment

Alcohol Free is a bubbly concoction of catchy melodies and vibrant rhythms. It has an intoxicating charm which keeps listeners coming back for more. 

Alcohol Free by TWICE

Credits: JYP Entertainment 

Love Scenario became a hit and every K-pop song enjoyed singing along. It is a simple breakup song which went viral because of its catchy tune and easy lyrics. 

LOVE SCENARIO by iKON

Credit: YG Entertainment 

Our Summer is a nostalgic piece which has TXT’s warm melodies, vivid lyrics, and youthful energy. It captures the carefreeness of youth. 

Our Summer by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

The View has Stray Kids’ iconic dynamic beats and powerful vocals. The song has introspective lyrics and offers a fresh perspective on life.

The View by Stray Kids

Credits: JYP Entertainment 

Really Really was WINNER’s claim to fame. The earworm was stuck in everyone’s head when it came out. 

 Really Really by WINNER

Credit: YG Entertainment 

