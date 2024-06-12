Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2024

Best Survival Movies on Netflix


In a world where an unseen force drives people to suicide, a woman and her two children must navigate a treacherous river blindfolded to reach safety 

 Bird Box (2018)

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family must live in silence to avoid blind monsters with acute hearing that hunt by sound

A Quiet Place (2018)

A dystopian thriller set in a vertical prison where food scarcity leads to a brutal fight for survival as a platform delivers food from the top down, leaving the lower floors to starve 

 The Platform (2019)

After a plane crash, a man finds himself stranded on a deserted island, where he must learn to survive alone, grappling with physical and emotional challenges

Cast Away (2000)

In a post-apocalyptic world, a father infected by a zombie virus races against time to save his infant daughter before he succumbs to the infection

 Cargo (2017)

A group of friends on a hiking trip in Sweden encounters an ancient evil in the forest, testing their survival skills and their sanity 

The Ritual (2017)

A man embarks on a perilous journey across the country to find his fiancée after a mysterious apocalyptic event disrupts all communication and travel 

How It Ends (2018)

An engineer haunted by visions of an alien invasion must protect his family when his nightmares become reality, revealing a shocking truth about his identity 

 Extinction (2018)

After a surfing accident leaves him injured on a remote beach, a young man must fight to survive against the elements and his own injuries

 Solo (2018)

In a city overrun by a zombie outbreak, a lone man must survive in his apartment while seeking help through social media and connecting with another survivor 

 #Alive (2020)

