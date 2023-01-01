Best Suspense Thriller K-dramas of 2023
The drama follows Yoon Hae-Joon (Kim Dong Wook), a young news anchor who discovers a mysterious time-traveling car. Baek Yoon-Young (Jin Ki-Joo) works as an editor and dreams of becoming a writer.
My Perfect Stranger
Source: KBS2
The drama follows Seo Young Min (Yoo Chan Young), a taxi driver who encounters Kang Ji Hyun (Bang Min Ah), a ghost with amnesia, as his passenger. Her presence prevents him from getting other passengers in his taxi.
Delivery Man
Source: Genie TV
The drama features three people battling evil: Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee), a former chaebol turned teacher; Van (Kim Nam Gil), a protector of humans; and Johan (Cha Eun Woo), a Catholic priest
Island
Source: TVING
In the top suspense thriller Korean drama of 2023, Kwon Do Hoon (Jung Hyuk) is a secret NIS agent and veteran sniper, leading a double life as an ordinary working man. He is married to Kang Yoo Ra (Jung Na Ra), the owner of a cafe, and their family's caretaker.
Family: The Unbreakable Bond
Source: tvN
The drama is about Moon Joo Ran, a wealthy housewife who investigates her husband after noticing a strange smell in their backyard. The story unfolds with the news of Chu Sang Eun's husband's death.
Lies Hidden in My Garden
Source: ENA
In the top suspense thriller Korean drama of 2023, Taxi Driver Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) returns to take his plan further with a new team and new missions.
Taxi Driver 2
Source: SBS
In the second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) seeks help from Taluipa (Kim Jung Nam) and time-travels to 1938.
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
Source: tvN
In the new Korean drama, Hong Tae Ra seeks vengeance after an accident and uncovers shocking secrets to bring down her enemies.
Pandora: Beneath The Paradise
Source: tvN
The drama follows crown Prince Lee Hwan (Park Hyung Sik), Min Jae Yi (Jeon So Nee), a noblewoman about to marry Han Sung On (Yun Jong Seok). Tragedy strikes when her family is assassinated, and she becomes the prime suspect.
Our Blooming Youth
Source: TVN
The K-drama follows a young woman's journey to becoming the next hottest celebrity in Seoul's glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers, driven by fame, money, and power.
Celebrity
Source: Netflix