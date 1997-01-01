Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

Best Teenage K-dramas that give you all the feels

Chronicles friends in the '90s with flash-forwards to a high school reunion. Nostalgic journey through adolescence, blending past and present

Image:  tvN

Reply 1997

Explores rural high school life. Captures the essence of teenagehood in the countryside

Image:  KBS2

Puberty Medley

Follows three characters navigating high school. Touches on emotions, freedom, and relationships. A relatable coming-of-age tale

At Eighteen

Image:  JTBC

High school comedy with a fake boyfriend twist. Engaging plot with humor

Best Mistake

Image:  Viki

17-year-old girl battles bullies with a mysterious revenge note. Addresses high school challenges

Revenge Note

Image: Disney+

Palpable love triangle in high school. Adaptation with a Chinese version

A Love So Beautiful

Image:  Netflix

Gripping high school drama with a Cinderella twist. Explores love, friendship, and pasts

True Beauty

Image:  tvN

Commercially successful drama exploring love in the age of technology

Love Alarm

Image:  Netflix

Teen girl discovers abnormalities in her high school life, breaking the fourth wall. Unique narrative

Extraordinary You

Image:  MBC

Wealthy friends play dangerous games. A gripping drama with a seductive plot

Tempted

Image: MBC

