Best Telugu movies to watch on OTT

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was originally a Telugu movie. The mass appeal of its theme gained massive popularity in Western countries. Available on Netflix
RRR
Buchi Babu Sana's directorial debut, Uppena is a romantic drama. Driven with excellent performances, breezing music, and outstanding cinematography, it is streaming on Netflix
Uppena
Sita Ramam is among the best romantic dramas of recent times. The purity in the story gained its popularity beyond its boundaries. Streaming on Prime Video
Sita Ramam
Eega
SS Rajamouli's Eega is among the best Telugu action films. Starring Samantha, Nani, and Kichha Sudeepa, the movie revolves around a housefly. Available on Netflix
Helmed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam 1985 explores the themes of caste discrimination, corrupt system, and injustice. Ramcharan has given one of his best performances in this movie. Streaming on Prime Video
Rangasthalam 1985
Hugely Popular epic period drama franchise Baahubali put Telugu Cinema on the National map and began the trend of Pan-India movies. Streaming on Netflix
Baahubali 1 & 2
Considered among the best performances of Nani, Jersey is a sports drama that revolves around a cricketer who returns to the field in his 30s to fulfill his son's wish. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Jersey
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy is a romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Streaming on Prime Video
Arjun Reddy
Nani and Mrunal Thakur's latest film, Hi Nanna, is a beautiful romantic drama. Streaming on Netflix
Hi Nanna
Pushpa
Allu Arjun's hugely popular movie, Pushpa, is among the best mass action dramas in the Telugu cinema. Streaming on Prime Video