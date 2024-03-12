Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 12, 2024

Best Telugu movies to watch on OTT

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was originally a Telugu movie. The mass appeal of its theme gained massive popularity in Western countries. Available on Netflix 

RRR

Buchi Babu Sana's directorial debut, Uppena is a romantic drama. Driven with excellent performances, breezing music, and outstanding cinematography, it is streaming on Netflix 

Uppena

Sita Ramam is among the best romantic dramas of recent times. The purity in the story gained its popularity beyond its boundaries. Streaming on Prime Video 

Sita Ramam

Eega

SS Rajamouli's Eega is among the best Telugu action films. Starring Samantha, Nani, and Kichha Sudeepa, the movie revolves around a housefly. Available on Netflix 

Helmed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam 1985 explores the themes of caste discrimination, corrupt system, and injustice. Ramcharan has given one of his best performances in this movie. Streaming on Prime Video

Rangasthalam 1985

Hugely Popular epic period drama franchise Baahubali put Telugu Cinema on the National map and began the trend of Pan-India movies. Streaming on Netflix 

Baahubali 1 & 2

Considered among the best performances of Nani, Jersey is a sports drama that revolves around a cricketer who returns to the field in his 30s to fulfill his son's wish. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Jersey

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy is a romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Streaming on Prime Video 

Arjun Reddy

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's latest film, Hi Nanna, is a beautiful romantic drama. Streaming on Netflix 

Hi Nanna

Pushpa

Allu Arjun's hugely popular movie, Pushpa, is among the best mass action dramas in the Telugu cinema. Streaming on Prime Video 

