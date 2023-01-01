Best thriller K-dramas in 2023
Available to watch on Viki, Lies Hidden in My Garden tells the story of two women who lead entirely different lives but a suspicious smell from their backyard brings them together in ways they would have never expected
Image: ENA
Lies Hidden in My Garden
The drama tells the story of an office worker who is insecure about his looks but becomes a masked personality on the internet overnight until a chain of ill-fated events changes the trajectory of her life
Image: Netflix
Mask Girl
The thriller drama tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers who have extraordinary abilities. The teenagers decide to go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments
Moving
Image: Disney+ Korea
It tells the story of Gu San Yeong, a possessed struggling student, and Yeom Hae Sang who is an exorcist who can see demons. He confronts a demon about a series of mysterious deaths and the five sacred objects surrounding it
Image: SBS
Revenant
The Glory is a story about Moon Dong Eun who is a high school dropout because of getting bullied. Armed with vengeance, she returns back as a homeroom teacher to take revenge on the people who bullied her
The Glory
Image: Netflix
Pandora: Beneath The Paradise
Image: tvN
The story revolves around Hong Tae Ra, the wife of a wealthy businessman and the next presidential candidate. An accident leaves her in a traumatic condition which then leads her to discover shocking truths about his family's haters and vows to make his husband the president and her the first lady no matter what
It is a sequel to Taxi Driver where Kim Do Gi works for a taxi company that offers revenge call service to customers. He could not get revenge for his mother's murder hence he decides to use this opportunity to get justice. But soon the tension and drama escalate when one of his juniors discovers truths from his life
Image: SBS
Taxi Driver Season 2
It tells the story of Won Mi Ho who is sent to Jeju Island to repent her mistakes but her presence on the island unleashes carefully buried horrors that cause the Lust Demon to hunt her down. But another Lust Demon, Van, and a loveable yet fierce priest John along with Mi Ho fight the evil
Image: tvN
Island
It tells the story of a young office worker whose life turns upside down when she loses her phone and is stalked by a stranger who has access to her life. The movie also gives a glimpse into the over-reliance on technology
Unlocked
Image: Netflix
It tells the story of Gil Bok Soon who leads a double life, a mother with a secret identity of an assassin who works for MK. ENT. Just before her contract renewal, an unprecedented crisis made her question her choices
Image: Netflix
Kill Boksoon