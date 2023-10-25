Heading 3
Best Thriller Movies
A dark and gripping crime thriller where two detectives, played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as motives for his crimes
Se7en (1995)
Alfred Hitchcock's iconic thriller that redefined the genre, following a secretary's encounter with a disturbed innkeeper and his unsettling mother
Psycho (1960)
A mind-bending thriller by Christopher Nolan, where a thief, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, enters the subconscious minds of his targets. The layers of reality and dreams intertwine in a mesmerizing narrative
Inception (2010)
Martin Scorsese's psychological thriller set in an eerie mental institution, featuring a detective's journey to uncover the truth behind a mysterious disappearance
Shutter Island (2010)
A tale of marital intrigue and deception, directed by David Fincher that keeps viewers guessing as they navigate a marriage's dark secrets
Gone Girl (2014)
A chilling psychological thriller that follows a family's adoption of a mysterious young girl, Esther. As sinister events unfold, viewers are taken on a suspenseful journey filled with unexpected twists and a disturbing secret
Orphan (2009)
A harrowing crime thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, where a father takes matters into his own hands after his daughter and her friend go missing
Prisoners (2013)
A meticulously crafted mystery thriller based on the true story of the hunt for the elusive Zodiac Killer in San Francisco during the late 1960s and early 1970s
Zodiac (2007)
A chilling Austrian psychological thriller that explores the eerie relationship between twin brothers and their mother, who returns home after facial surgery
Goodnight Mommy
M. Night Shyamalan's iconic supernatural thriller, known for its unforgettable twist ending, follows a child psychologist who tries to help a young boy who claims to see and communicate with the dead
The Sixth Sense (1999)
In this post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, society is plagued by unexplained phenomena that cause people to go mad when they see mysterious creatures
Bird box (2018)
