Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

Best Time Slip K-dramas

Twinkling Watermelon follows the journey of a boy navigating two worlds: one as a model student and another as a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, leading to unexpected friendships and growth

Image Credits- tvN

Twinkling Watermelon

After witnessing her best friend's affair with her husband and being murdered by them, a woman travels back in time to change her destiny and seek revenge

Image Credits- tvN

Marry My Husband

Park Ha's life suddenly turns when four men claiming to be from the Joseon era fall onto her rooftop. As she navigates this unusual situation, their uncanny resemblance to people in the present day leads to humorous misunderstandings

Image Credits-SBS

Rooftop Prince

A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is transported back in time, inhabiting a high school student's body. There, she meets a student who strikingly resembles her late boyfriend, leading to confusion

A Time Called You

Image Credits- Netflix

Ha Jin is transported 1000 years back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, where she inhabits the body of a young girl named Hae Soo. Caught amid a power struggle for the throne, she must navigate the treacherous political landscape against vicious contenders

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image Credits-SBS TV

A successful and free-spirited chef is thrust into a bizarre situation when he awakens to find himself inhabiting the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period

Mr. Queen

Image Credits- tvN

Splash Splash Love

Image Credits- MBC

Dan Bi finds herself transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom during a sudden and mysterious rainshower

Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo's marriage faces challenges until they are transported back to their college years, sparking unexpected changes

Go Back Couple

Image Credits-KBS2

Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama following Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the death of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae. Determined to save him, she travels back in time.

Lovely Runner

Image Credits-tvN

Detective Park Gwang Ho time-travels while chasing a serial killer through a tunnel, only to find the murderer still at large in the new era

Tunnel

Image Credits- tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here