Best Time Slip K-dramas

Twinkling Watermelon follows the journey of a boy navigating two worlds: one as a model student and another as a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, leading to unexpected friendships and growth
Image Credits- tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
After witnessing her best friend's affair with her husband and being murdered by them, a woman travels back in time to change her destiny and seek revenge
Image Credits- tvN
Marry My Husband
Park Ha's life suddenly turns when four men claiming to be from the Joseon era fall onto her rooftop. As she navigates this unusual situation, their uncanny resemblance to people in the present day leads to humorous misunderstandings
Image Credits-SBS
Rooftop Prince
A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is transported back in time, inhabiting a high school student's body. There, she meets a student who strikingly resembles her late boyfriend, leading to confusion
A Time Called You
Image Credits- Netflix
Ha Jin is transported 1000 years back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, where she inhabits the body of a young girl named Hae Soo. Caught amid a power struggle for the throne, she must navigate the treacherous political landscape against vicious contenders
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image Credits-SBS TV
A successful and free-spirited chef is thrust into a bizarre situation when he awakens to find himself inhabiting the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period
Mr. Queen
Image Credits- tvN
Splash Splash Love
Image Credits- MBC
Dan Bi finds herself transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom during a sudden and mysterious rainshower
Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo's marriage faces challenges until they are transported back to their college years, sparking unexpected changes
Go Back Couple
Image Credits-KBS2
Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama following Im Sol, a devoted fan devastated by the death of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae. Determined to save him, she travels back in time.
Lovely Runner
Image Credits-tvN
Detective Park Gwang Ho time-travels while chasing a serial killer through a tunnel, only to find the murderer still at large in the new era