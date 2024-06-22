Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2024

Best Time-Travel Anime Movies and Series


A gripping tale of time travel and its consequences, blending science fiction with emotional storytelling

Steins;Gate (2011)

A high school girl gains the ability to leap through time, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

Two photographers use a mysterious power to enter photos and solve mysteries from the past

Link Click (2021)

A man with a unique ability to travel back in time must prevent a tragedy from his childhood

Erased (2016)

A fantasy series where the protagonist repeatedly dies and returns to a specific point in time

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (2016)

A heartfelt story where letters from the future guide a girl to prevent a friend's tragic fate

Orange (2016)

A young man is transported to a digital world where he must stop a rogue AI from causing chaos

Summer Wars (2009)

Two girls are offered a wish by a creature if they agree to become 'magical girls' and fight abstract beings called 'witches'

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

A delinquent travels back in time to save his friends and alter the course of his life

Tokyo Revengers (2021)

The Tatami Galaxy (2010)

A college student relives his university years, exploring different life choices through time loops

