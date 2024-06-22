Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2024
Best Time-Travel Anime Movies and Series
A gripping tale of time travel and its consequences, blending science fiction with emotional storytelling
Steins;Gate (2011)
Image: IMDb
A high school girl gains the ability to leap through time, leading to humorous and heartfelt moments
Image: IMDb
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)
Two photographers use a mysterious power to enter photos and solve mysteries from the past
Image: IMDb
Link Click (2021)
A man with a unique ability to travel back in time must prevent a tragedy from his childhood
Erased (2016)
Image: IMDb
A fantasy series where the protagonist repeatedly dies and returns to a specific point in time
Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (2016)
Image: IMDb
A heartfelt story where letters from the future guide a girl to prevent a friend's tragic fate
Orange (2016)
Image: IMDb
A young man is transported to a digital world where he must stop a rogue AI from causing chaos
Summer Wars (2009)
Image: IMDb
Two girls are offered a wish by a creature if they agree to become 'magical girls' and fight abstract beings called 'witches'
Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)
Image: IMDb
A delinquent travels back in time to save his friends and alter the course of his life
Tokyo Revengers (2021)
Image: IMDb
The Tatami Galaxy (2010)
Image: IMDb
A college student relives his university years, exploring different life choices through time loops
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.