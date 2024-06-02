Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment 

june 2, 2024

Best Time Travel Movies

Follow Marty McFly as he travels back to 1955, meets his young parents, and faces the challenge of ensuring his future existence. A timeless classic directed by Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future (1985)

Image: Imdb

James Cameron's sci-fi masterpiece where a cyborg assassin is sent back in time to kill the mother of the future resistance leader. A thrilling blend of action and time travel

The Terminator (1984)

Image: Imdb

A haunting tale directed by Terry Gilliam, where a convict is sent back in time to prevent a deadly plague. Complex and thought-provoking, starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt

12 Monkeys (1995)

Image: Imdb

This comedic gem features Bill Murray as a weatherman reliving the same day over and over. Directed by Harold Ramis, it explores themes of self-improvement and redemption

 Groundhog Day (1993)

Image: Imdb

Based on H.G. Wells' novel, this film follows a scientist who builds a machine to travel through time, witnessing humanity's future evolution. A classic in the genre

The Time Machine (1960)

Image: Imdb

A dark, psychological thriller that blends time travel with mental illness. Directed by Richard Kelly, it has gained cult status for its enigmatic plot and atmosphere

Donnie Darko (2001)

Image: Imdb

In this sci-fi thriller, hitmen known as "loopers" kill targets sent from the future. Directed by Rian Johnson, it stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in a gripping time-bending narrative

 Looper (2012)

Image: Imdb

Tom Cruise stars in this action-packed film where a soldier relives the same day, fighting aliens and refining his skills to save humanity. Directed by Doug Liman, it’s a fresh take on the time loop concept

 Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Image: Imdb

Shane Carruth's low-budget film about engineers who accidentally invent a time machine. Known for its complex and realistic depiction of time travel, it’s a must-watch for hardcore sci-fi fans

 Primer (2004)

Image: Imdb

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this epic sci-fi adventure explores space travel and time dilation. Featuring stunning visuals and a powerful storyline, it stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway

 Interstellar (2014)

Image: Imdb

