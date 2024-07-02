Heading 3
Best Tracks of Priyanka Chopra
A sizzling Priyanka Chopra aces this Sunidhi Chauhan song with her sultry moves
“Ram Chaahe Leela”, Goliyon Ki Rasleela RamLeela (2014)
This peppy song is a party anthem, sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, and Bappi Lahiri
“Tune Maari Entriyaan”, Gunday (2014)
This song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri, featuring Priyanka Chopra’s sultry moves
“Asalaam-e-ishqum”, Gunday (2014)
Sung by 2 melodious voices, Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
“Pinga”, Bajirao Mastani(2015)
An instant chartbuster, this dance number is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shankar Mahadevan
“Desi Girl”, Dostana (2008)
This friendship anthem was sung by Vishal Dadlani and written by Anvita Dutt
“Jaane Kyun”, Dostana (2008)
A beautiful song, sung by Udit Narayan and Sunidhi Chauhan and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya
“Gun Gun Guna”, Agneepath (2012)
This romantic ballad was sung beautifully by Roop Kumar Rathod featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra
“O Saiyyan”, Agneepath (2012)
A classical rendition, this song was sung by Shashi Suman, Kunal Pandit, Prithvi Gandharva, Kanika Joshi, Rashi Raagga, and Geetikka Manjarekar
“Albela Sajan”, Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Priyanka is part of many such blockbuster songs that have been ruling the charts for years
