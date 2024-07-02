Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 02, 2024

Best Tracks of Priyanka Chopra


A sizzling Priyanka Chopra aces this Sunidhi Chauhan song with her sultry moves

 “Ram Chaahe Leela”, Goliyon Ki Rasleela RamLeela (2014)

Image: IMDb 

This peppy song is a party anthem, sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, and Bappi Lahiri 

Image: IMDb 

 “Tune Maari Entriyaan”, Gunday (2014)

This song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri, featuring Priyanka Chopra’s sultry moves

Image: IMDb 

“Asalaam-e-ishqum”, Gunday (2014)

Sung by 2 melodious voices, Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

 “Pinga”, Bajirao Mastani(2015)

Image: IMDb 

An instant chartbuster, this dance number is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shankar Mahadevan 

 “Desi Girl”, Dostana (2008)

Image: IMDb 

This friendship anthem was sung by Vishal Dadlani and written by Anvita Dutt

 “Jaane Kyun”, Dostana (2008)

Image: IMDb 

A beautiful song, sung by Udit Narayan and Sunidhi Chauhan and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya

“Gun Gun Guna”, Agneepath (2012)

Image: IMDb 

This romantic ballad was sung beautifully by Roop Kumar Rathod featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra

“O Saiyyan”, Agneepath (2012)

Image: IMDb 

A classical rendition, this song was sung by Shashi Suman, Kunal Pandit, Prithvi Gandharva, Kanika Joshi, Rashi Raagga, and Geetikka Manjarekar 

 “Albela Sajan”, Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Image: IMDb 

Priyanka is part of many such blockbuster songs that have been ruling the charts for years 


Image: IMDb 

