Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 06, 2023

Best underrated BTS songs

Rain from BTS' Dark & Wild is a standout track featuring a jazzy piano melody, gentle vocals, and the calming sound of rain

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain

Lost expresses the feeling of being unsure about the next steps, confronted with numerous potential paths, and uncertain about the right direction to take.

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Lost

The group addresses income inequality, highlighting how the contemporary class system is divided into two factions: those who possess and those who lack financial resources

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Spine Breaker

In We On from O!RUL8,2?, BTS boldly dismisses critics and vows to reach the top, showcasing their ambition

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

We On

In the Love Yourself series, BTS extensively explores themes of self-acceptance and, as the title implies, the journey of learning to love oneself

Love Maze

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS asserts that while society often promotes big dreams, they believe in celebrating all dreams, even the small ones

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Paradise

In the song, BTS confesses to initial doubts about chasing their dreams amidst uncertainty but credits their ability to take the leap of faith to the support of each other

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Path

Fly To My Room turned the isolating nature of the COVID era, marked by virtual connections with friends and family, into an uplifting bop

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Fly To My Room

Second Grade is the ultimate feel-good song, not only for its catchy tune but also for its lyrics celebrating the exhilarating feeling of finally achieving one's dreams

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Second Grade

The electronic track highlights the members' vocal range, shifting from soft verses to powerful choruses. The song revolves around supporting someone in tough times

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Don’t Leave Me

