Best underrated BTS songs
Rain from BTS' Dark & Wild is a standout track featuring a jazzy piano melody, gentle vocals, and the calming sound of rain
Rain
Lost expresses the feeling of being unsure about the next steps, confronted with numerous potential paths, and uncertain about the right direction to take.
Lost
The group addresses income inequality, highlighting how the contemporary class system is divided into two factions: those who possess and those who lack financial resources
Spine Breaker
In We On from O!RUL8,2?, BTS boldly dismisses critics and vows to reach the top, showcasing their ambition
We On
In the Love Yourself series, BTS extensively explores themes of self-acceptance and, as the title implies, the journey of learning to love oneself
Love Maze
BTS asserts that while society often promotes big dreams, they believe in celebrating all dreams, even the small ones
Paradise
In the song, BTS confesses to initial doubts about chasing their dreams amidst uncertainty but credits their ability to take the leap of faith to the support of each other
Path
Fly To My Room turned the isolating nature of the COVID era, marked by virtual connections with friends and family, into an uplifting bop
Fly To My Room
Second Grade is the ultimate feel-good song, not only for its catchy tune but also for its lyrics celebrating the exhilarating feeling of finally achieving one's dreams
Second Grade
The electronic track highlights the members' vocal range, shifting from soft verses to powerful choruses. The song revolves around supporting someone in tough times
Don’t Leave Me