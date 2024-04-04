Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

APRIL 04, 2024

Best Vidya Balan Movies 


A Musical drama, with an iconic music album and a riveting plot; starring Vidya Balan alongside Said Ali Khan

Parineeta (2005)

Image source- IMDb

An Evergreen Film, where Vidya plays the character of RJ Janhvi Sahni; also starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi 

Image source- IMDb

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

A humorous tale of 3 friends finding a baby at their doorsteps; Vidya plays the role of Isha Sahni alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan

Image source- IMDb

Heyy Babyy (2007)

A horror comedy revolving around psychological problems starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Image source- IMDb

A Comedy Drama romance revolving around the life of Raj Malhotra played by Shahid Kapoor alongside Vidya Balan

Kismat Konnection (2008)

Image source- IMDb

A hard hitting plot that enlightens about a rare disease; starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan And Vidya Balan

Paa (2009)

Image source- IMDb

A Hindi heartland comedy and drama, starring Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles

Ishqiya (2010)

Image source- IMDb

Vidya’s acting prowess was immensely appreciated in this biography film; also starring Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Image source- IMDb

Kahaani (2012)

Image source- IMDb

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, a riveting plot with crazy twists and turns filled with mystery and thrill; also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

Image source- IMDb

A comedy drama, revolving around the life of a housewife whose mundane life changes overnight as she gains clout as an RJ 

Tumhari Sulu (2017)

