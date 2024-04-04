Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
APRIL 04, 2024
Best Vidya Balan Movies
A Musical drama, with an iconic music album and a riveting plot; starring Vidya Balan alongside Said Ali Khan
Parineeta (2005)
An Evergreen Film, where Vidya plays the character of RJ Janhvi Sahni; also starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi
Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
A humorous tale of 3 friends finding a baby at their doorsteps; Vidya plays the role of Isha Sahni alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan
Heyy Babyy (2007)
A horror comedy revolving around psychological problems starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
A Comedy Drama romance revolving around the life of Raj Malhotra played by Shahid Kapoor alongside Vidya Balan
Kismat Konnection (2008)
A hard hitting plot that enlightens about a rare disease; starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan And Vidya Balan
Paa (2009)
A Hindi heartland comedy and drama, starring Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles
Ishqiya (2010)
Vidya’s acting prowess was immensely appreciated in this biography film; also starring Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah
The Dirty Picture (2011)
Kahaani (2012)
Image source- IMDb
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, a riveting plot with crazy twists and turns filled with mystery and thrill; also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui
A comedy drama, revolving around the life of a housewife whose mundane life changes overnight as she gains clout as an RJ
Tumhari Sulu (2017)
