Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 21, 2022

Heading 3

Best Vijay Sethupathi movies to watch

|

Image: Twitter

Vikram Vedha, inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, received a lot of appreciation and love from the critics and the audience. Made on a budget of Rs 110 million, the film performed well at the box office, grossing Rs 600 million worldwide

Vikram Vedha

Image: Twitter

96 was written and directed by C. Premkumar and starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles. The film is a nostalgic ride into school romance that charms you with soul-soothing music by composer Govind Vasantha

96

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi’s hero's antics as he tries to break into the world of the underworld with no discernible talent for violence. It’s a laughter riot with a perfect pinch of romance with Nayanthara

Image: Twitter

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Kadaisi Vivasayi is a comedy-drama, while an eighty-five-year-old farmer named Nallandi plays the lead role, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a crucial cameo appearance

Image: Twitter

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Image: Twitter

It had Vijay Sethupathi play the role of a trans woman. As expected he gave a brilliant performance. This is a kind of film that you watch at least once in your life

Super Deluxe

Image: Twitter

The engaging thriller that marked the directorial debut of Karthick Subburaj was an instant winner. Pizza was a breakthrough film for Vijay who reached great heights with this venture

Pizza

Image: Twitter

Kavan is a political thriller film based on the backdrop of journalism ethics) directed by K. V. Anand, written by Subha The film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian

Kavan

Image: Twitter

Soodhu Kavvum is a nice relaxing watch film as it shows how silly talk has engulfed people's day-to-day life and modern society. Soodhu Kavvum received a positive review from critics and became a commercial success

Soodhu Kavvum

Image: Twitter

The romantic comedy, directed by Vignesh Shivan is a fun and laughter movies as it shows Vignesh Shivan fall in love with two women, Samantha and Nayanthara

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South films that celebrate friendship

Click Here