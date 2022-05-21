Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
Best Vijay Sethupathi movies to watch
Image: Twitter
Vikram Vedha, inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, received a lot of appreciation and love from the critics and the audience. Made on a budget of Rs 110 million, the film performed well at the box office, grossing Rs 600 million worldwide
Vikram Vedha
Image: Twitter
96 was written and directed by C. Premkumar and starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles. The film is a nostalgic ride into school romance that charms you with soul-soothing music by composer Govind Vasantha
96
Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi’s hero's antics as he tries to break into the world of the underworld with no discernible talent for violence. It’s a laughter riot with a perfect pinch of romance with Nayanthara
Image: Twitter
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
Kadaisi Vivasayi is a comedy-drama, while an eighty-five-year-old farmer named Nallandi plays the lead role, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a crucial cameo appearance
Image: Twitter
Kadaisi Vivasayi
Image: Twitter
It had Vijay Sethupathi play the role of a trans woman. As expected he gave a brilliant performance. This is a kind of film that you watch at least once in your life
Super Deluxe
Image: Twitter
The engaging thriller that marked the directorial debut of Karthick Subburaj was an instant winner. Pizza was a breakthrough film for Vijay who reached great heights with this venture
Pizza
Image: Twitter
Kavan is a political thriller film based on the backdrop of journalism ethics) directed by K. V. Anand, written by Subha The film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian
Kavan
Image: Twitter
Soodhu Kavvum is a nice relaxing watch film as it shows how silly talk has engulfed people's day-to-day life and modern society. Soodhu Kavvum received a positive review from critics and became a commercial success
Soodhu Kavvum
Image: Twitter
The romantic comedy, directed by Vignesh Shivan is a fun and laughter movies as it shows Vignesh Shivan fall in love with two women, Samantha and Nayanthara
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal
