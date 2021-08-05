India's first Netflix Original series is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. It has an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin
Anushka Sharma’s debut production venture. Paatal Lok is the talk of the town these days. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh and Rajesh Sharma, among others
Paatal Lok
The Family Man
Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant, a secret agent who works for an intelligence agency. Caught between normal family life and the secret life of a spy, The Family Man is both funny and thrilling
Mirzapur
The gangster drama received mixed reviews when it released in 2018, but remains one of the most-watched Indian series of all times. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, among others, for the stellar cast
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series tells the story of Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and her business partner Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur). Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh also play important roles in the show
Made in Heaven
The story of friendship, love, power-struggles and whatnot, Four More Shots Please! takes us to the lives of Damini Roy Rizvi (Sayani Gupta), Umang Singh (Bani J), Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) and Sidhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo)
Four More Shots Please!
Asur
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti play the lead roles in Asur. The eight-episode crime thriller takes us to Varanasi when Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) returns to the CBI to solve a case involving a dangerous killer
Panchayat
Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta reunite after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in this delightful comedy-drama web series. The show also stars Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, among others