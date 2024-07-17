Heading 3
Best wedding movies to watch
A nostalgic tale of love where a wedding singer and a waitress find love in each other while being engaged to the wrong people
The Wedding Singer (1998)
A heartwarming story of a Greek woman who falls in love with a non-Greek man, as she navigates her Greek heritage and culture
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
A delightful saga of love and friendship, where a bachelor discovers his notions of love over the course of four weddings and one funeral
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
A heartfelt story where an overprotective dad’s life takes a turn when his young daughter decides to get married
Father of the Bride (1991)
An amusing movie about two best friends who are pitted against each other as they accidentally schedule their weddings on the same day
Bride Wars (2009)
A hilarious saga where a maid-of-honour and bridesmaid compete against each other to prove who is the bride’s best friend
Bridesmaids (2011)
A charming tale about a woman whose life turns upside down when her sister decides to get married to the man she's secretly in love with
27 Dresses (2008)
A delightful movie about a woman who visits Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, but upon arrival, she's shocked to discover that her boyfriend's family is one of the richest in the country
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
A heartwarming musical saga where a young bride-to-be invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding, to identify which one is her father
Runaway Bride (1999)
A hilarious movie where a woman known for leaving grooms at the altar meets a reporter who writes about her escapades, leading to an unexpected romance
