Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 15, 2024

Best Wedding Songs ft. Salman Khan 


Salman Khan made his entry in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his iconic wedding song 

Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye

Image: IMDb

This timeless wedding song is more popular than the movie itself. This Salman Khan song came from the movie, Salam-e-Ishq 

Image: IMDb

Tenu Leke

The romantic title track of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is yet trendy and worth dancing to at weddings 

Image: IMDb

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

This popular song comes from the movie Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna 

Chal Pyar Karegi

Image: IMDb

Who can forget this iconic melody from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Featured on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Wah Wah Ramji is still played at weddings 

Wah Wah Ramji

Image: IMDb

This wedding song comes from the movie Sanam Bewafa. It was a chartbuster during its release 

Jiske Aage Ji

Image: IMDb

It is a famous track from Salman Khan's movie Janam Samjha Karo. It is featured in a dance performance by Urmila Mantodkar 

Sabki Baraatein Aayi

Image: IMDb

Another Hum Aapke Hain Koun song, Lo Chali Main, is a wedding song from the perspective of a sister-in-law (Bhabhi) 

Lo Chali Main

Image: IMDb

This fun song features a popular wedding tradition of stealing the groom’s shoes and asking for their price. It is an iconic melody from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! 

Joote Do Paise Lo

Image: IMDb

Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke

Image: IMDb

Another popular wedding song from Salman Khan’s movie Hum Saath Saath Hain with Sooraj Barjatya 

