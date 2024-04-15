Heading 3
Best Wedding Songs ft. Salman Khan
Salman Khan made his entry in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his iconic wedding song
Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye
Image: IMDb
This timeless wedding song is more popular than the movie itself. This Salman Khan song came from the movie, Salam-e-Ishq
Image: IMDb
Tenu Leke
The romantic title track of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is yet trendy and worth dancing to at weddings
Image: IMDb
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
This popular song comes from the movie Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Chal Pyar Karegi
Image: IMDb
Who can forget this iconic melody from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Featured on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Wah Wah Ramji is still played at weddings
Wah Wah Ramji
Image: IMDb
This wedding song comes from the movie Sanam Bewafa. It was a chartbuster during its release
Jiske Aage Ji
Image: IMDb
It is a famous track from Salman Khan's movie Janam Samjha Karo. It is featured in a dance performance by Urmila Mantodkar
Sabki Baraatein Aayi
Image: IMDb
Another Hum Aapke Hain Koun song, Lo Chali Main, is a wedding song from the perspective of a sister-in-law (Bhabhi)
Lo Chali Main
Image: IMDb
This fun song features a popular wedding tradition of stealing the groom’s shoes and asking for their price. It is an iconic melody from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!
Joote Do Paise Lo
Image: IMDb
Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke
Image: IMDb
Another popular wedding song from Salman Khan’s movie Hum Saath Saath Hain with Sooraj Barjatya
