Pujya Doss

November 6, 2023

Entertainment

Best Yoo Seung Ho Dramas to watch

Yoo Seung Ho has been in show business since he was young, charming audiences as a child actor in both movies and films

Image: TV Chosun

Here is the list of shows by Yoo Seung Ho that you shouldn't miss, add them to your list right away 

Image: MBC

Yoo Seung Ho portrays Yeo Woon, who befriends and challenges Dong Soo in a historical action drama filled with rebellious plots

Image: SBS

Warrior Baek Dong Soo

Yoo Seung Ho's first leading role, reuniting with Park Eun Bin. A heartwarming romantic drama that revisits their shared history

Image: TV Chosun

Operation Proposal

Yoo Seung Ho captivates as the Jade Emperor in this fantasy historical drama, adding charm and mystery

Image: MBC

Arang And The Magistrate

Yoo Seung Ho's return to the small screen, this drama features his unique bond with a cat, offering a heartwarming story

Image: MBC

Imaginary Cat

In this gripping crime thriller, Yoo Seung Ho takes on the role of Seo Jin Woo, a man with hyperthymesia

Image: SBS

Remember

Yoo Seung Ho returns to historical dramas, portraying Crown Prince Yi Sun. His journey unfolds in this captivating story

Image: MBC

The Emperor: Owner Of The Mask

Yoo Seung Ho stars as Kim Min Kyu, a successful man with a unique secret. A delightful romantic drama

Image: MBC

I'm Not A Robot

Yoo Seung Ho showcases his talents in this thrilling crime drama as Detective Dong Baek, determined to catch criminals

Image: tvN

Memorist

