Best Yoo Seung Ho Dramas to watch
Yoo Seung Ho has been in show business since he was young, charming audiences as a child actor in both movies and films
Image: TV Chosun
Here is the list of shows by Yoo Seung Ho that you shouldn't miss, add them to your list right away
Image: MBC
Yoo Seung Ho portrays Yeo Woon, who befriends and challenges Dong Soo in a historical action drama filled with rebellious plots
Image: SBS
Warrior Baek Dong Soo
Yoo Seung Ho's first leading role, reuniting with Park Eun Bin. A heartwarming romantic drama that revisits their shared history
Image: TV Chosun
Operation Proposal
Yoo Seung Ho captivates as the Jade Emperor in this fantasy historical drama, adding charm and mystery
Image: MBC
Arang And The Magistrate
Yoo Seung Ho's return to the small screen, this drama features his unique bond with a cat, offering a heartwarming story
Image: MBC
Imaginary Cat
In this gripping crime thriller, Yoo Seung Ho takes on the role of Seo Jin Woo, a man with hyperthymesia
Image: SBS
Remember
Yoo Seung Ho returns to historical dramas, portraying Crown Prince Yi Sun. His journey unfolds in this captivating story
Image: MBC
The Emperor: Owner Of The Mask
Yoo Seung Ho stars as Kim Min Kyu, a successful man with a unique secret. A delightful romantic drama
Image: MBC
I'm Not A Robot
Click Here
Yoo Seung Ho showcases his talents in this thrilling crime drama as Detective Dong Baek, determined to catch criminals
Image: tvN
Memorist