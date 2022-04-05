Entertainment
Itisha Arya
APR 05, 2022
Beyoncé and Jay-Z relationship timeline
First date at Nobu
Image: Getty Images
After over a year of friendship and talking on the phone constantly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z went on their first official date at Nobu
Crazy in Love
Image: Getty Images
The superstar couple dropped the hit song, Crazy In Love. The track gave fans a glimpse at their affection for each other in the lyrics
VMA debut
Image: Getty Images
While Beyoncé and Jay-Z's romance was no secret, the duo made their status official when they made their debut at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards
In 2006, Beyoncé told Cosmopolitan that she had a slight wedding fever, especially after seeing her sister Solange Knowles walk down the aisle
Image: Getty Images
Wedding fever
Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married in a top secret, super intimate ceremony on April 4
Secret wedding ceremony
Image: Beyoncé Instagram
Jay-Z finally confirms his marriage to Beyonce in a September ’08 Vibe cover story and opened up about why they kept it quiet for so long
Image: Beyoncé Instagram
Marriage confirmation
Image: Beyoncé Instagram
Beyoncé reveals she is pregnant at the MTV VMAs 2011 in L.A., cradling her baby bump post her epic performance
Pregnancy announcement
Image: Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter in New York City on January 7, 2012
Blue Ivy Carter
Image: Beyoncé Instagram
Beyoncé reveals she and Jay-Z are expecting twins
Another pregnancy
Image: Beyoncé Instagram
On June 13, 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed two more children together, daughter Rumi Carter and son Sir Carter
Rumi and Sir Carter
