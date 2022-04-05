Entertainment

APR 05, 2022

Beyoncé and Jay-Z relationship timeline

First date at Nobu

After over a year of friendship and talking on the phone constantly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z went on their first official date at Nobu

Crazy in Love

The superstar couple dropped the hit song, Crazy In Love. The track gave fans a glimpse at their affection for each other in the lyrics

VMA debut

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z's romance was no secret, the duo made their status official when they made their debut at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards

In 2006, Beyoncé told Cosmopolitan that she had a slight wedding fever, especially after seeing her sister Solange Knowles walk down the aisle

Wedding fever

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married in a top secret, super intimate ceremony on April 4

Secret wedding ceremony

Jay-Z finally confirms his marriage to Beyonce in a September ’08 Vibe cover story and opened up about why they kept it quiet for so long

Marriage confirmation

Beyoncé reveals she is pregnant at the MTV VMAs 2011 in L.A., cradling her baby bump post her epic performance

Pregnancy announcement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter in New York City on January 7, 2012

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé reveals she and Jay-Z are expecting twins

Another pregnancy

On June 13, 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed two more children together, daughter Rumi Carter and son Sir Carter

Rumi and Sir Carter

