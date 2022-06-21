Heading 3
Beyonce's lesser-known facts
Beyonce may be the Queen of the music industry today but she started out as a 12-year-old and competed on Star Search in 1993
Star Search
It seems surprising but Beyonce dealt with stage fright at one point and created an alter ego to fight her fear. The alter ego was called Sasha Fierce
Alter Ego
Yes, much like us, Beyonce also likes to sing at Karaokes and her go-to song for the same is Hotel California as per her interview with Elle UK
Karaoke Song
Beyonce made history after she became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018 and also showcased her performance journey in the documentary Homecoming
Coachella History
Clint Eastwood wanted to direct A Star Is Born with Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce in lead roles although the project never happened
A Star Is Born
Beyonce still remains the most awarded and most nominated female artist in the history of Grammys Awards
Grammys
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have matching tattoos on their ring fingers. The duo have a Roman numeral IV inked on them
Matching Tattoos
Beyonce is named after her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson who was born as Celestine Beyonce according to People
Her Name
Beyonce revealed in her interview with Rove 2020 that she once had a pet python named Fendi
Pet Python
While Beyonce's fans call themselves Beyhive, the singer interestingly revealed in her Vogue interview, "I know it’s random, but I have two beehives."
Beehive
