Beyonce's lesser-known facts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce may be the Queen of the music industry today but she started out as a 12-year-old and competed on Star Search in 1993

Star Search

Image: Getty Images

It seems surprising but Beyonce dealt with stage fright at one point and created an alter ego to fight her fear. The alter ego was called Sasha Fierce

Alter Ego

Image: Getty Images

Yes, much like us, Beyonce also likes to sing at Karaokes and her go-to song for the same is Hotel California as per her interview with Elle UK

Karaoke Song

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce made history after she became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018 and also showcased her performance journey in the documentary Homecoming

Coachella History

Image: Getty Images

Clint Eastwood wanted to direct A Star Is Born with Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce in lead roles although the project never happened

A Star Is Born

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce still remains the most awarded and most nominated female artist in the history of Grammys Awards

Grammys

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have matching tattoos on their ring fingers. The duo have a Roman numeral IV inked on them

Matching Tattoos

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce is named after her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson who was born as Celestine Beyonce according to People

Her Name

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce revealed in her interview with Rove 2020 that she once had a pet python named Fendi

Pet Python

Image: Getty Images

While Beyonce's fans call themselves Beyhive, the singer interestingly revealed in her Vogue interview, "I know it’s random, but I have two beehives."

Beehive

