BFF goals ft. Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih
Pramila Mandal
July 24, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are well-known actresses in the telly world and are presently a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya
TOO GLAM TO GIVE A DAMN
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha and Anjum share a great camaraderie off-screen and are often spotted having a gala time together
PICTURE PERFECT
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The two talented divas often create entertaining reels together for their fans and never miss a chance to have fun together
PARTNERS IN FUN
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Here, Shraddha and Anjum give the perfect examples of best friends who twin together, slay together. The two look beautiful as they are dressed in ethnic yellow outfits
TWINNING AND WINNING
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Instead of ‘me’ time, the two actresses love spending some time with each other and shell out major best friend goals
SLAYING TOGETHER
Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram
Shraddha and Anjum’s inseparable bond is adored by their fans and they are often tagged as ‘sisters’
PAINTING THE TOWN IN RED
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Both never miss an opportunity to channel their inner ‘drama queen’ and also share their hilarious side with their followers
DRAMA QUEENS
Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram
Appreciating one another’s hard work to supporting each other in any silly act, you name it and they have done it all and proved that their bond is way too strong
PEACE AND POUT
Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram
Striking fun poses with each other anytime and anywhere, is one the most fun thing the actresses love to do
TOM AND JERRY
Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram
Amidst their busy schedule, Shraddha and Anjum often plan a small getaway and also share a glimpse of their peaceful outing with their fans
FRIENDS FOREVER
