BFF goals ft. Shraddha Arya-Anjum Fakih

Pramila Mandal

July 24, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are well-known actresses in the telly world and are presently a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya

 TOO GLAM TO GIVE A DAMN

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha and Anjum share a great camaraderie off-screen and are often spotted having a gala time together

 PICTURE PERFECT

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The two talented divas often create entertaining reels together for their fans and never miss a chance to have fun together

 PARTNERS IN FUN

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Here, Shraddha and Anjum give the perfect examples of best friends who twin together, slay together. The two look beautiful as they are dressed in ethnic yellow outfits

  TWINNING AND WINNING

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Instead of ‘me’ time, the two actresses love spending some time with each other and shell out major best friend goals

   SLAYING TOGETHER

Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram

Shraddha and Anjum’s inseparable bond is adored by their fans and they are often tagged as ‘sisters’

 PAINTING THE TOWN IN RED

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Both never miss an opportunity to channel their inner ‘drama queen’ and also share their hilarious side with their followers

  DRAMA QUEENS

Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram

Appreciating one another’s hard work to supporting each other in any silly act, you name it and they have done it all and proved that their bond is way too strong

 PEACE AND POUT

Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram

Striking fun poses with each other anytime and anywhere, is one the most fun thing the actresses love to do

 TOM AND JERRY

Image source: Anjum Fakih Instagram

Amidst their busy schedule, Shraddha and Anjum often plan a small getaway and also share a glimpse of their peaceful outing with their fans

    FRIENDS FOREVER

