BFFs: Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

Noah Schnapp shared the best photo with Millie Bobby Brown on her 18th birthday and wrote, "Happy 18 to this crazy girl."

Birthday Love

Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram

This photo from the first day of Stranger Things Season 1 shoot remains precious as Noah and Millie pose alongside Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and more

First Day

Image: Getty Images

At Stranger Things Season 3 premiere, Noah cutely held onto the train of Millie Bobby Brown's dress and this photo of the duo from the same is beyond cute

Red Carpet Cuteness

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

This click of Millie and Noah from Season 4 is a special one. Brown shared with a caption, "so many giggles! so much hard work! we hope you like it."

Season 4 BTS

Image: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp attended the premiere of Season of Stranger Things and shared a rather sweet moment when they couldn't stop laughing

Sharing Laughs

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown captures their amazing bond. The duo were clicked sharing a sweet embrace at Emmys 2018

Emmy Hugs

Image: Getty Images

Stranger Things fans have watched Millie and Noah grow up in front of their eyes and hence this throwback photo of the duo from the initial seasons of the show is special

Throwback

Image: Getty Images

Nothing like sharing some french fries with your BFF and this click of Millie and Noah from SAG Awards 2017 captures that feeling perfectly

Fry Buddies

Image: Getty Images

Noah, Millie and Gaten Matarazzo are the most adorable trio in this sweet photo from SAG Awards as they pose with the trophy

The Trio

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Noah and Millie from SAG Awards 2020 where they are all grown up and flaunting their amazing fashion is a frame-worthy snap

Glammed Up

