Heading 3
BFFs: Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
Noah Schnapp shared the best photo with Millie Bobby Brown on her 18th birthday and wrote, "Happy 18 to this crazy girl."
Birthday Love
Image: Noah Schnapp Instagram
This photo from the first day of Stranger Things Season 1 shoot remains precious as Noah and Millie pose alongside Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and more
First Day
Image: Getty Images
At Stranger Things Season 3 premiere, Noah cutely held onto the train of Millie Bobby Brown's dress and this photo of the duo from the same is beyond cute
Red Carpet Cuteness
Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram
This click of Millie and Noah from Season 4 is a special one. Brown shared with a caption, "so many giggles! so much hard work! we hope you like it."
Season 4 BTS
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp attended the premiere of Season of Stranger Things and shared a rather sweet moment when they couldn't stop laughing
Sharing Laughs
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown captures their amazing bond. The duo were clicked sharing a sweet embrace at Emmys 2018
Emmy Hugs
Image: Getty Images
Stranger Things fans have watched Millie and Noah grow up in front of their eyes and hence this throwback photo of the duo from the initial seasons of the show is special
Throwback
Image: Getty Images
Nothing like sharing some french fries with your BFF and this click of Millie and Noah from SAG Awards 2017 captures that feeling perfectly
Fry Buddies
Image: Getty Images
Noah, Millie and Gaten Matarazzo are the most adorable trio in this sweet photo from SAG Awards as they pose with the trophy
The Trio
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Noah and Millie from SAG Awards 2020 where they are all grown up and flaunting their amazing fashion is a frame-worthy snap
Glammed Up
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Khloe Kardashian's relationship quotes