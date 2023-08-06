Heading 3
Entertainment
August 06, 2023
BFFs of Bollywood industry
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are giving us major friendship goals from more than a decade
Kapoor & Arora sisters
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Many of you might not know this, but Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan have been friends since ages
Bhaijaan & Singham
Image: Salman & Ajay Instagram
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are often seen hanging out together. The trio has been friends since they were little kids
Starkids
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been friends since the time they starred in Gunday together. Both are famous for flaunting their "bromance"
Gunday
Image: Arjun & Ranveer Instagram
Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani are very close and old friends. They are childhood buddies and were in same school
Advani & Ambani
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a warm friendship. They had first met in Goa and later their friendship became stronger when they went to Kedarnath Temple together
Janhvi & Sara
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the newest and hottest best friends in B-Town
Mouni & Disha
Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Alia Bhatt is best friends with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor since they were little kids
Alia & Akansha
Image: Akansha Kapoor's Instagram
Karan Johar and Kajol share an adorable equation. Their friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids.
Kajol & Karan
Image: Kajol Instagram
Here's wishing you a very happy friendship day!
Wishes
Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram
