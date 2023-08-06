Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 06, 2023

BFFs of Bollywood industry

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are giving us major friendship goals from more than a decade

Kapoor & Arora sisters

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Many of you might not know this, but Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan have been friends since ages

Bhaijaan & Singham

Image: Salman & Ajay Instagram

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are often seen hanging out together. The trio has been friends since they were little kids

Starkids 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been friends since the time they starred in Gunday together. Both are famous for flaunting their "bromance"

Gunday

Image: Arjun & Ranveer Instagram

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani are very close and old friends. They are childhood buddies and were in same school 

Advani & Ambani

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a warm friendship. They had first met in Goa and later their friendship became stronger when they went to Kedarnath Temple together

Janhvi & Sara

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the newest and hottest best friends in B-Town

Mouni & Disha 

Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Alia Bhatt is best friends with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor since they were little kids

Alia & Akansha

Image: Akansha Kapoor's Instagram

Karan Johar and Kajol share an adorable equation. Their friendship goes back to the time when they were simply film industry kids. 

Kajol & Karan

Image: Kajol Instagram

Here's wishing you a very happy friendship day!

Wishes

Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here